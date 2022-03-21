Fresh off a series sweep over South Carolina on SEC opening weekend, No. 1/5 Tennessee hosts Butler on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. to cap a 10-game homestand at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols are riding an 11-game winning streak entering Tuesday's contest with the Bulldogs and going 4-0 last week.
Tennessee rose to No. 1 in this week's Perfect Game rankings, marking its first No.1 ranking by any poll in program history. The Vols also moved up to No. 3 in the NCBWA Top 30 poll, No. 5 in the D1Baseball.com rankings and No. 7 in Baseball America's poll while staying at No. 2 in the Collegiate Baseball News rankings and No. 5 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
