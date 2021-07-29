Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes announced Wednesday that local 7-foot prospect Handje Tamba (pronounced: AHN-jay TOM-buh) has reclassified to the Class of 2021, signed with the University of Tennessee and will enroll next month.
Originally a member of the Class of 2022, Tamba — an elite academic performer who plans to major in biology with aspirations to pursue medical studies — will be a freshman for the Volunteers this season.
"Handje is a rim protector who can block and alter shots, and he plays with a ton of energy," Barnes said. "He has the potential to become a strong rebounder, and he moves well for a player of his size who has only been playing basketball for four years. He's going to provide added stability for our interior defense."
As a junior last season at Knoxville Catholic High School, Tamba — who emigrated from Africa's Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2017 — averaged 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.
