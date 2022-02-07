EDITOR'S NOTE: The following basketball games occurred during the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds which led to the Elementary Tournament Championship games.
NO. 2 BRIDGEPORT 54, NO. 7 CENTERVIEW 16 (GIRLS’ QUARTERFINAL)
While both teams were vying to reach the next round in the Bridgeport and Centerview matchup, the bigger story taking place was Madylyn Bible’s return to play. In early July of 2021, Bible a renowned basketball player, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Bible underwent 12 chemotherapy treatments, which sidelined her for the entire regular season.
Early in the second quarter Bible came off the bench and walked to the scorers’ table to enter the game. The next whistle brought her into the game as she was welcomed by an eruption of applause from the crowd. Her first few shots enabled her to shake off the rust that had built up from months away from the game. Bible’s first basket of the game came in the third quarter, providing her with a special moment that she, nor basketball fans, will soon forget.
Bridgeport was dominant in their win over Centerview due in part to high scoring quarters in the first and third. Ava Wheeler led the team in scoring with 17 points. Teammate Emma Potter put up a 14-point effort to held Bridgeport advance to the semifinals.
Centerview was held scoreless in the first quarter and found themselves facing a 21-point deficit after one period. Abbi Rodgers and Kylie Vinson stepped up for the Lady Falcons in the second quarter. Rodgers scored the first bucket from the field for Centerview to break a nearly 10 minute drought. She quickly followed that with another basket for her fourth point of the game. Vinson would go 3-for-6 from the charity stripe in the quarter to help Centerview outscore Bridgeport in the period, 8-7. At the half, the Lady Rockets led the Lady Falcons, 28-20.
Wheeler and Potter went back to work for Bridgeport in the third quarter. The duo would combine to produce 12 of the Lady Rockets’ 18 points in the frame.
The defensive effort was on par with the offensive performance of the Lady Rockets. They would limit Centerview to just six points over the final two quarters of play. Their victory moved them into a semifinal matchup with the Lady Eagles of Cosby.
BRIDGEPORT (54): Ava Wheeler 17, Emma Potter 14, Matisse Bible 4, Mia Thacker 4, Michaya Stephenson 4, Kennadee Langford 3, Madylyn Bible 2, Damara Brown 2, Arrianna Mendez 2, Haylee Webber 2.
CENTERVIEW (16): Kylie Vinson 8, Abbi Rodgers 4, Trinity Ownby 3, Vanessa Fox 1.
NO. 2 NORTHWEST 43, NO. 7 BRIDGEPORT 29 (BOYS’ QUARTERFINAL)
The two seed Northwest Patriots took care of business in their matchup with seven seed Bridgeport. The Patriots would defeat the Rockets 43-29 to advance to the semifinal and a matchup with number three Grassy Fork.
Three Patriots scored in double-digits to put the team in prime position to compete for a championship. Northwest’s Tyson Sutton led all scorers with 15 points in the game.
Both squads struggled to find a flow on offense in the first quarter. Bridgeport would take the early lead at 5-4 after the first period. Northwest finally got thing rolling in the second period behind the play of Donovan Campos-Nuci. Nuci hit back-to-back 3 pointers and followed that with a pair of two-points baskets. Sutton and Benito Torres would score their first points of the game in the period to give Northwest a 20-11 lead at the break.
The Patriots picked up where they left off once play resumed in the third quarter. Sutton picked up the pace in the period and added a quick six points to his total. Torres followed suit with a pair of two point buckets. Zander Hale would notch his eighth point of the game to give Northwest 12 for the quarter.
Bridgeport stayed in the fight with Braxton Kyker at the reins. After going 0-for-2 at the free throw line, Kyker bounced back to post six points in the quarter. Seth Miller hit a 3-pointer in the frame to keep the Rockets’ hopes alive, although they would be down 32-20 heading into the final quarter of play.
Sutton would put Northwest on his back once again in the fourth quarter. He would drive the lane possession after possession and connect on acrobatic shots around the rim. His seven points in the fourth capped Northwest’s victory and stamped their ticket to the semifinals.
NORTHWEST (43): Tyson Sutton 15, Donovan Campos-Nuci 12, Zander Hale 10, Benito Torres, 6.
BRIDGEPORT (29): Seth Miller 10, Braxton Kyker 8, River Shropshire 7, Addy Pack 3, Cody Strange 1.
NO. 1 PARROTTSVILLE 55, NO. 8 NORTHWEST 9 (GIRLS’ QUARTERFINAL)
Thursday’s games brought the long awaited first appearance of the overall number one seed Parrottsville Lady Parrotts. The team went undefeated in the regular season to rightfully earn their place atop the mountain. The Lady Parrotts would remain perfect and they defeated the Lady Patriots of Northwest, 55-9
Parrottsville has followed the same game plan all season long, and that’s to score early and often. It’s a revolving door of talented young ladies on the roster for the Parrotts, who can have a big game any night of the week.
On Thursday it was Hailee Hartsell who answered the call for Parrottsville. Her 17 points alone were more than enough to send the Lady Parrotts on to the next round.
Six Lady Parrotts scored in the first quarter to post 18 points in the frame. A Hannah Smith 3-pointer for Northwest would be the only points for the team in the period.
Things looked even better for the Lady Parrotts in the second quarter. They would catch fire from behind the arc knocking down six 3-pointers en route to a 27-point period. Northwest would fail to score in the second and face a more than daunting 42-point deficit at the half.
With the game in hand, Parrottsville cooled their jets in the third and fourth quarters. They would score 10 points over the final 12 minutes of the game, which would be impressive for many teams if not compared to their usual standard. Sarah Frazier would put two on the board for the Lady Patriots in the third, and Karon Gonzalez and Jaden Moll would add a bucket each in the fourth.
Parrottsville’s win advanced them to the semifinals against the number four seed Lady Bears of Smoky Mountain.
PARROTTSVILLE (55): Hailee Hartsell 19, Brookelyn Clevenger 9, Blakelyn Clevenger 7, Cee Gee McNealy 7, Javin Campbell 6, Kate Kickliter 6, Kadance Watson 3.
NORTHWEST (9): Hannah Smith 3, Karon Gonzalez 2, Sarah Frazier 2, Jaden Moll 2.
NO. 1 PARROTTSVILLE 53, NO. 8 EDGEMONT 12 (BOYS’ QUARTERFINAL)
The highflying offense of the Parrottsville Parrotts took the court after the Lady Parrotts flew into the next round of play. The tenacious defense and attacking offense Parrottsville has been known for all season was on full display in their game against the Edgemont Panthers.
The one seed did what one seeds should do, and that's dominate their opponent and advance. Parrottsville did just that to keep their record unblemished and move on to semis to face the Falcons of Centerview Elementary.
Parrottsville’s starting five played fast and furious in the first quarter run the points total high in the first quarter. It was a decisive early blow as Edgemont was left reeling from the early attack. Parrottsville’s stout defense limited the Panthers to a single basket in the opening frame. It was 16-2 Parrotts after one.
Parrottsville offense reached a new level once the whistle blew to open the second quarter. Devin Caldwell and Daniel Price, Parrottsville’s leading scorers with 12 each, were hungry for more and sparked the offense. Dylan Fox hit his first basket for Parrottsville, a 3-pointer, and Nate Mason and Logan Bowlin followed with their first made baskets.
Edgemont would continue to struggle against the Parrottsville defense. Cameron Ingle hit the teams’ second basket in the period and went 2-for-2 from the charity stripe. Parrottsville went into the locker room up big on the Panthers, 35-7.
It was a repeat performance for Parrottsville to start the second half. Price and Eli Roberts score five and four points respectively to join Caldwell in double-digits. Posting double-digits is what Parrottsville does best, and they added 13 points to their total in the third.
Edgemont could find no answers after the half on offense or defense. They would be limited to two points once again in the third period. They Parrotts would coast in the fourth with the victory firmly in their grasp.
PARROTTSVILLE (53): Devin Caldwell 12, Daniel Price 12, Eli Roberts 11, Waylon Fox 6, Dylan Fox 4, Madden Hamilton 2, Logan Bowlin 2, Jackson Watts 2, Nate Mason 2.
EDGEMONT (12): Cameron Ingle 6, Ayden Walker 2, Pedro Vargas 2, Jamiel Smith 1, Cooper Chambers 1.
NO. 1 PARROTTSVILLE 39, NO. 4 SMOKY MOUNTAIN 21 (GIRLS’ SEMIFINAL)
Friday’s semifinal games started with the Lady Parrotts of Parrottsville taking on the Lady Bears of Smoky Mountain. Parrottsville won convincingly over Northwest to reach the next round, while Smoky narrowly escaped their matchup with Grassy Fork to earn a 3-point victory.
A big first quarter from the Lady Parrotts proved to be enough to defeat the Lady Bears and place them in the championship game. Parrottsville’s Brookelyn Clevenger led all scorers in the contest with 13 points.
The dogging defense of Parrottsville was relentless in the first half. Defense turned to instant offense on multiple possessions to help the Lady Parrotts post 21 points in the opening period. Clevenger and Kate Kickliter scored half of their points in the quarter.
Smoky failed to get clean looks at the basket due to the continued defensive pressure. They would fail to score in the first period. It would be later in the second quarter when Kassie Davis would hit the first bucket of the game for Smoky Mountain.
Parrottsville’s offense slowed in the second but was still productive due to Clevenger’s efforts. She added seven points to her total and went a perfect 3-for-3 from the free throw line. Kickliter added a two-point basket in the paint before the period ended. The Lady Parrotts were on top big at the half leading 30-2.
Smoky Mountain’s offense found better footing as the second half commenced. Alyssa Susalla hit her first shot of the game, a 3-pointer, following her impressive 12-point performance in Smoky’s matchup with Grassy.
Jayce Ball and Piper Whaley knocked down their first shots to give Smoky seven for the quarter. That would match Parrottsville’s total for the third period. The Lady Parrotts’ lead would remain at 28 heading into the fourth quarter.
Smoky’s most productive quarter came in the final stanza, but it would be of little consequence due to the sizable lead built by the Lady Parrotts. Susalla would connect on two shots from behind the arc, which led to a chain of threes from Davis and Azariah Spurgeon. Smoky outscored Parrottsville 12-2 in the quarter, but the Parrottsville lead was too much to overcome.
PARROTTSVILLE (39): Brookelyn Clevenger 13, Kate Kickliter 9, Cee Gee McNealy 7, Hailee Hartsell 4, Kadence Watson 4, Javin Campbell 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (21): Alyssa Susalla 9, Kassie Davis 5, Azariah Spurgeon 3, Piper Whaley 2, Jayce Ball 2.
NO. 1 PARROTTSVILLE 58, NO. 5 CENTERVIEW 12 (BOYS’ SEMIFINAL)
Just as they have done most of the season, Parrottsville would dominate their opponent, this time cementing their place in the championship game. The Parrotts toppled the Centerview Falcons, 58-12, in their semifinal matchup.
Parrottsville would hit five 3-pointers in the contest, with three coming from lead scorer, Devin Caldwell. Caldwell would post 15 points in the game. Coulter Oliva would lead the scoring effort for Centerview with five.
The Parrottsville offense would play downhill with a full head of steam. They piled up the points in a hurry in the first quarter once Caldwell hit his first two 3-pointers of the game. Eli Roberts would follow Caldwell’s lead and hit a three of his own before the end of the frame.
Centerview barely blinked and found themselves down 18-5 after the first quarter of play. The Falcons found no remedy for the potent Parrottsville offense in the second quarter.
The Parrotts would add 13 more to their total behind seven points from Caldwell in the period. Oliva was responsible for the only made basket in the second for Centerview. He would also go 1-for-2 at the line to post his fifth point of the night. Parrottsville was up big over the Falcons at the half, 31-8.
Second half play started with Centerview in dire straits, and just when things couldn’t get worse, they did for the Falcons. The biggest blow from Parrottsville’s offense was yet to be dealt as Centerview would find out in the third quarter. Daniel Price hit two shots in the period to become the second Parrott to reach double-digits. Dylan Fox would hit his first bucket of the game, a two-pointer, which he followed with a shot from deep. Five other Parrottsville players combined for 12 points to run the their total to 21 for the quarter.
Centerview’s offense was stymied in the period and held scoreless over the six minutes of play. Parrottsville waltzed into the fourth quarter leading Centerview 52-8. They fourth quarter went quickly as scoring was kept to a minimum for both teams. John Dillion Ramsey got on the board with four for Parrottsville, while Ethan Helton and Peyton Phillips scored two each for Centerview.
PARROTTSVILLE (58): Devin Caldwell 15, Daniel Price 10, Dylan Fox 5, Eli Roberts 5, Vincent Steinbacher 5, Colton Sane 4, Waylon Fox 4, John Dillon Ramsey 4, Jackson Watts 2, Madden Hamilton 2, Logan Bowlin 2.
CENTERVIEW (12): Coulter Oliva 5, Logan Helton 2, Ethan Helton 2, Peyton Phillips 2, Christian Cole 1.
NO. 3 COSBY 46, NO. 2 BRIDGEPORT 32 (GIRLS’ SEMIFINAL)
Cosby’s Lady Eagles hit six threes in their semifinal game against the two seed Bridgeport Lady Rockets. They would go on to claim a 46-32 victory to advance to the championship game of the Cocke County Elementary Tournament. Cosby’s Aden Heatherly led all scorers with 15 points. She also hit four of the Lady Eagles’ 3-pointers in the game.
Heatherly kicked things off for Cosby in the first quarter with a 3-pointer. A two-point flurry followed from Katey Moore, Ella Hicks and Allie Ottinger. Emma Potter responded for Bridgeport with a pair of two-point buckets. Teammate Kennadee Langford drew a foul and went 2-for-2 from the line to keep things from getting out of hand early. Cosby held a 13-6 lead at the end of the first period.
Heatherly continued to knock down shots from deep in the second quarter. She opened the frame with a 3-pointer to tamp down any of Bridgeport’s hopes of a comeback. Her second three came after going 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.
It continued to be a struggle for the Lady Rockets on offense. Ava Wheeler hit the only shot from the field for her team in the period midway through the quarter. Potter would make three trips to the free throw line but only make half of her attempts. Cosby took a promising 15-point lead into the half.
The threes continued to rain for Cosby once play began in the third quarter. The Lady Eagles reached their highest point total of the three quarters played at 14. Ella Hicks went scoreless in the second quarter and missed two free throws early in the third. She more than made up for it once she found her stroke from beyond the arc. She knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers but wasn’t finished for the period. Hicks added a two pointer to run the point total to 40 for the Lady Eagles.
Bridgeport continued to chip away little by little, though things didn’t look good. Langford hit her first shot from the field in the period, and Ava Wheeler cashed in on 3-points the hard way. The 20-point deficit didn’t deter the Lady Rockets in the slightest.
The spark they found in the third continued into the fourth quarter. Wheeler started the Bridgeport comeback effort with a pair of two pointers. Her teammates followed her lead as Langford and Potter applied even more pressure to Cosby, combining for seven points in the early minutes of the period.
Just as it looked like the tide may be turning, Heatherly hit her fourth 3-pointer of the contest to quiet the storm. The shot deflated Bridgeport just as they started to gain momentum. Cosby closed out the win and celebrated on the court as the fans joined them from the crowd.
COSBY (46): Aden Heatherly 15, Ella Hicks 13, Katey Moore 10, Allie Ottinger 6, Destiny O’dell 2.
BRIDGEPORT (32): Emma Potter 14, Ava Wheeler 10, Kennadee Langford 8.
NO. 2 NORTHWEST 47, NO. 3 GRASSY FORK 40 (BOYS’ SEMIFINAL)
It was a grudge match between the Northwest Patriots and Grassy Fork Ravens in the semifinals with a trip to the championship on the line. It took Northwest all four quarters to put their opponent away and advance to a Saturday evening date with the Parrottsville Parrotts.
Tyson Sutton had his best performance of the tournament when his team needed it most. Sutton scored 23 points in the game, eight of which came in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Not to be outdone was Grassy Fork’s Cruz Coggins. Coggins matched Sutton’s play to post 21 for the Ravens.
There was some confusion on Grassy’s part late, when the team lost track of who had possession on an inbound play. The majority of the Ravens where on the wrong side of the court, which allowed Northwest to take advantage and score an easy bucket. It proved to be a back breaker in terms of fourth quarter momentum.
Grassy Fork had an outstanding start to the game with the first bucket coming from Draiden Sneed shot from deep. Coggins and Cooper Davis also drilled 3-pointers in the opening period to jump out to an 11-3 lead.
On the ropes early, but not deterred, Northwest stormed back as Sutton began his run. He hit his first bucket of the game on an acrobatic shot near the basket. Sutton added five more to his quarter total, which included an old fashioned 3-point play. A Donovan Campos-Nuci 3-pointer put Northwest back in the game before the half.
Coggins carried Grassy in the second with nine points in the quarter. His second three of the game gave the team a one-point advantage over the Patriots at the break. It was 22-21 Grassy at the halfway point.
The momentum has shifted in Northwest’s favor toward the end of the second period, and it continued as play commenced in the third. Benito Torres started the frame off with a long distance three to give Northwest their first lead of the game. Coggins would respond on the other end of the floor with a 3-pointer of his own. This started a back and forth flurry of points as stops on defense where hard to come by for either team.
The Patriots got the better end of the bargain when Sutton hit his first three of the contest early in the exchange. He would score eight of the 13 points posted by Northwest in the quarter to take a 34-31 lead into the fourth.
Another double-digit point total in the fourth quarter for Northwest was needed to down the Ravens and earn a trip to the big game. Sutton continued to slash to the basket and draw fouls along the way. His eight points in the fourth capped his double-digit scoring night to send the Ravens into a consolation game against the Centerview Falcons.
NORTHWEST (47): Tyson Sutton 23, Benito Torres 12, Donovan Campos-Nuci 8, Zander Hale 4.
GRASSY FORK (40): Cruz Coggins 21, Cooper Davis 11, Draiden Sneed 4, Eli Gilliam 2, Elias Reed 2.
