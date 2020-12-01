PIGEON FORGE—Backs against the wall. That’s when seniors are expected to rise to the occasion.
That was exactly the case for the Cosby Lady Eagles on Monday, as Bralyn McGaha and Leia Groat led a gutsy fourth-quarter effort to bring them back from a 10-point deficit for a 37-34 win on the road at Pigeon Forge.
“I feel like we stole one, tonight,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “We didn’t play particularly well for about 24 minutes. We come out down 10 in the fourth. Backs against the wall our girls put together a 10-0 run to get us back in it and we went from there.
“We found a way to win, tonight.” We battled through the adversity of some girls not feeling good and just not playing well to get a win. We’ve got to keep improving, though.”
The two seniors combined to finish with 27 points for Cosby (2-1). McGaha led the team with 14, while Groat followed with 13.
Scoring was tough for both teams throughout the night, hence the low final score.
The Lady Tigers played the game to their pace and flow for most of the night, which hindered Cosby’s ability to produce on offense through the middle portion of the game.
“They defended really well, and just made it tough on us offensively,” Lowe said. “We struggled with their zone. Not playing in 11 days we were a little rusty, too. We didn’t shoot the ball well, either.”
The Lady Eagles had just two points through the entire second quarter, and were on pace to do the same in the third before a pair of buckets brought gave them a small spark heading into the final frame.
Pigeon Forge scored just before the end of the third to take a six point lead into the fourth. Once in the fourth, it poured in two more buckets to take a 10-point, 30-20 lead with seven minutes left.
“We could’ve folded at that point,” Lowe said. “We’ve had issues over the past few years where we go on scoring droughts, and we can’t keep doing that.”
Cosby erased that deficit in less than two minutes.
Starting with a basket by Groat in the paint, McGaha and Groat sunk back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the lead to two. Kinley Coggins put in the tying bucket on a layup in transition off one of many Pigeon Forge turnovers during the sequence.
“We turned up the pressure defensively,” Lowe said. “Got some buckets off turnovers, and I think that helped us a ton. I thought we defended well tonight, and ultimately that’s what kept us in it. Really gutsy effort by our girls.”
The Lady Tigers pushed ahead for a 34-32 lead with 3:08 left, but it would be the last lead they’d hold all night.
With 2:34 left, McGaha buried her second triple of the night to give Cosby the lead for only the second time all night. That lead would stick through the final buzzer.
McGaha sunk a pair of free-throws to solidify Cosby’s advantage in the final seconds to lift it to a victory.
“Bralyn was one that wasn’t feeling well all game,” Lowe said. “She still gutted it out and played about 30 minutes tonight. Many wouldn’t have played tonight, but that’s not who she is. I’m incredibly proud the effort she gave.”
Pigeon Forge led 4-0 early, but the Lady Eagles tied that mark minutes later. The Lady Tigers would distance themselves again with an 11-6 lead before a pair of Groat 3-pointers gave Cosby its first lead of the night with two minutes left in the first half.
Pigeon Forge would get a bucket back before the buzzer, though, taking a 13-12 lead at the end of one.
Cosby came out and scored on the first possession of the second quarter, but would be held scoreless the remainder of the period.
Scoring came at a premium throughout the frame, as Pigeon Forge only mustered a pair of buckets, but maintained a 17-14 lead going into the half.
The Lady Tigers doubled up their advantage in the third, taking a 26-20 advantage into the fourth. That would all become a moot point, though, as the Lady Eagles would rally from a double-digit deficit to pick up the win on the road.
After Monday’s win over a Class AA power, Cosby returns to action on Thursday with a trip to Class AAA Morristown East. That game is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m.
