Cosby went toe-to-toe for an upset. However, the Eagles came up just short.
Cosby was unable to answer a fourth-quarter Hampton run as the Bulldogs pulled away for a 62-42 victory in the Region 1-A Quarterfinals in Hampton on Saturday night. With the loss, Cosby's season came to a close.
"We played extremely hard," Cosby head coach Cody Lowe said. "We knew that it was a tough environment and one of the toughest places in East Tennessee to win. We had to come out and match their intensity and I thought we did for three quarters."
"I thought we played hard for four quarters. We just missed some shots in the fourth quarter, and they are a very good basketball team."
Shayden O'Dell led the Eagles with 13 points - including three 3-pointers. Paxton Coggins added eight points, while Hayden Green tossed in seven points. Slate Shropshire and Corey Askew had six points apiece.
