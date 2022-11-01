COSBY -- It was an emotional pregame for the Cosby Eagles on Senior night.
Two former Cosby greats were inducted into the Cosby Football Hall of Fame: Ben Norris, who played from 1991-1994 and Chris Shepherd, who played from 1992–1995.
For the seniors, last Friday marked one last home game on The Hill. Most of the players endured a COVID season and roster with no more than 23 at times, but in 2022, the Cosby program took a turn.
For head coach Kevin Hall, who will step down after this season, this was his final home game in front of the Cosby faithful.
“This is all I’ve done,” Hall said. “I’ve played football here, I went to college for a little while, and went to work. I wasn’t missing from here long. For about six years I wasn’t a part of the program. Other than that this has been my whole life.”
If that is true, then life is now pretty good for Hall, who became the winningest coach in Cosby history with a win over Sunbright in early August.
“I wouldn’t have it any other way. My mom and dad were here,” Hall said. “A lot of the parents as well as coaches. Breaker Weeks’ parents were here, and we were some of the first guys to play football here. Coach Williams, who is in the Football Hall of Fame.
“We’re starting something great with this program. We’ve been here since the inception. I feel good about where I’m leaving it.”
Hall noted that the program has had its ups and downs, as there have been points at which he did not even have enough kids on the roster to play.
“But now this program is growing,” he said. “I’ve got a great coaching staff and I’m definitely pleased with where we’re at. It is sad, but I know this program is in great hands.”
The Eagles proved as such on Friday, dominating from start to finish as they defeated the visiting rival Hancock County Indians, 40-18.
“This game is a lot of fun,” Hall said. “I told Coach Arnold over at Hancock they’ve done one heck of a job. They’ve improved from the last time we scrimmaged them and they gave us a football game.
“I wanted something fun for the seniors to go out in style like that.”
It only took about three minutes for the Eagles to find the end zone.
Iverson Poe connected with Hayden Green for a 22-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles out in front 7-0.
Green ended the night with three receptions for 123 yards and three scores in the win at home.
After a dominating defensive start for Cosby, the Eagles drove down the field again and Poe would use his feet to scramble into the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown run to extend their lead, 13-0.
Poe completed eight passes for 214 yards and four touchdowns while carrying the ball eight times for 34 yards and a score on Friday night at Virgil Ball Stadium.
The Indians drove down the field and added a score in the opening seconds of the second quarter to pull within seven points.
Poe connected with Shayden O’Dell for a 61-yard pass that would eventually set up a 17-yard score to Slate Shropshire to extend the Eagles lead to 19-6.
Shropshire ended the night with one reception for 17 yards and a score while picking off the Indians late in the second half for a touchdown.
The Indians found pay dirt once again and cut into the deficit 19-12 but Poe once again found Green wide open for a 57-yard strike to put the Eagles up 26-12 before the half.
“We needed to finish some plays in the first half,” Hall said. “We were right where we needed to be. We were off just a bit on offense and on defense we just needed to clean some stuff up.”
“We came out with a lot of fire in the second half, Coach (Darius) Collins made a heck of a job making adjustments defensively for us and completely shut them down.”
The Eagles came out in the second half with an onside kick from Kaymen Moss. O’Dell jumped on the ball to put the Eagles in great field position.
Moss went o 4-for-6 on extra points on Friday, adding onto her impressive season in the win for Cosby.
Nate and Chase wreaked havoc all over the field on Friday, and both led the defense with six total tackles with Chase earning three tackles for a loss.
Cosby will travel to Oliver Springs for the first round of the Region 1A playoffs this Friday at 7:00. The game can be heard on WLIK 97.9 FM/1270 AM and will be live-streamed on WLIK.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.