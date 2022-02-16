The Lady Eagles hoped to end their regular season on a high note Tuesday evening with a victory over the visiting Grainger County Lady Grizzlies. That would not be the case as the Lady Grizzlies capitalized on second chance opportunities to down the Lady Eagles, 68-37.
Cosby freshman Shylee Shelton capped of her first season at the Eagles’ Nest with a strong 19-point performance. Grainger’s Maddie Hurst put together three outstanding quarters to lead all scorers with 24.
District tournament play kicks off for the one seed Lady Eagles on Friday. They face the four seed Jellico Lady Blue Devils who went winless in the league. Game time has been set for 7 p.m. at Jellico High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.