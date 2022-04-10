Tennessee swept Missouri with a 4-3 victory Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, and made history as the first team to ever begin SEC play 12-0.
The Vols (31-1, 12-0 SEC) notched their seventh sweep of the season with the win, tying a program record and have now won 23 games in a row. That ties LSU for the second-most consecutive wins by an SEC team ever.
Drew Beam threw 6.1 innings Sunday and fanned a career-high seven batters as he earned his seventh victory of the season. The freshman allowed two runs on six hits before giving way to Will Mabrey. Mabrey tossed 1.1 innings in relief and was followed by Redmond Walsh out of the bullpen.
Walsh also threw 1.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits as he secured the win for UT and picked up his fifth save of the year.
