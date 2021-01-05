NEWPORT—The hits just won’t stop coming at the Cocke County Lady Red basketball program.
Never mind Monday’s 72-47 loss on the road at Grainger, like many programs throughout the state — and even the nation — the Lady Red have been working for weeks to return to a sense of normalcy as they’ve continued combatting absences on the roster.
More complications were added on Monday as first-year head coach Chris Mintz was absent due to a personal family matter, leaving his longtime assistant Rory Welch to take the reins as the team’s head coach against Grainger.
“We just got our full team back, but as soon as that happens we have a family emergency with our head coach,” CCHS assistant coach Rory Welch said. “Our mentality is always a next man up mentality in everything we do, though. It’s easy to have the chemistry of a team disrupted with just one player out, much less a head coach. I’m not here to make excuses for it, though.”
Monday was the first time since the team went through a quarantine period from COVID-19 contact tracing protocols that the Lady Red took the floor with a complete roster on hand. With strict guidelines in place to help combat the pandemic, they’ve fallen victim to having pieces missing over the last month.
Since returning to the hardwood on Dec. 11, Cocke County (6-6) had played six games in 12 days before having another 10-day break in between games once it completed its stay at a holiday tournament in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Fortunately the back half of the schedule features a loaded slate, and will provide the perfect opportunity for a full-capacity Lady Red team to get back in the rhythm they started the season in, when they won four of their first five games.
“We’ve got three more games before returning to district play, and we’re hoping to take full advantage of them,” Welch said. “I hope by Thursday we’ve shaken some of the rest off.”
The Lady Red will be on the floor twice more to end this week, both of which will be non-district matchups. They will play a total of three more out-of-district games over the next week before returning to league action on Jan. 12 against South-Doyle.
After trading points to start the game, Grainger turned a 2-2 stalemate into an 8-3 lead midway through the first frame. The Lady Red’s defense helped them remain in the game, allowing freshman Destiny Reese to chip into Grainger’s lead with a pair of baskets to make it a 10-7 game at the end of the first.
What the Lady Grizzlies lacked in offensive efficiency in the first quarter, they made up for in the second. Grainger went on a 15-0 run in the first three-and-a-half minutes in the second period.
“We came out a little flat, and that carried through the entire game for us,” Welch said. “We just seemed very unmotivated tonight. There’s no excuse for that, though. We just didn’t come out and execute. Then it didn’t help that (Grainger) got hot at the right time.”
The Lady Grizzlies got hot from behind the arc, burying four 3-pointers in the frame to build a lead of 18 nearly midway through the frame. By the end of the night, Grainger would connect on 7 3-point baskets.
Reese broke the Lady Red’s scoring drought with a basket on the low block, marking her sixth consecutive point scored for CCHS.
Cocke County worked Grainger’s advantage back down to 15, but that’s as close as it would get for the remainder of the first half. The Lady Grizzlies extended their advantage back to an 18-point margin, as they led 36-18 going into the half.
In the end, Grainger’s second-quarter scoring burst would be the deciding factor in the game’s outcome. Cocke County held its own for most of the second half, but the deficit it faced at the half was too large to overcome over the final 16 minutes of play.
Grainger opened its lead up to 22 to start the second half. Midway through the third its lead was extended to 26, as the Lady Red continued to struggle on the offensive end.
Cocke County worked the deficit back down to 22 in the final minute of the third, but still trailed 59-35 going into the fourth.
The Lady Grizzlies extended their lead by one over the final eight minutes, putting the final touches on a 25-point win over CCHS.
Camryn Halcomb led the Lady Red in scoring with 14 points. She was joined in double figures by a 13-point effort from Gracie Gregg.
Cocke County returns to the floor on Thursday to host Gatlinburg-Pittman, and will end the week at home on Friday with a girls’ only matchup against inter-county rival, Cosby.
Thursday’s game is slated for a 6:30 p.m. tip. Friday’s game will tip-off at 7 p.m.
