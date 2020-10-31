COSBY—While the regular season is in the books, the Cosby High Eagles’ season will live on for another week.
However, the program won’t carry much momentum into the postseason as the Eagles fell in their regular season finale to Hampton in a 46-6 defeat on Friday night.
It was an emotional night as the Cosby seniors played one final time at Virgil Ball Stadium.
The Cosby Eagles honored James “Breaker” Weeks just before kickoff by naming him the first inductee into the Cosby Hall of Fame.
Weeks played in 1990 through 1993 and led the Eagles to their first .500 season in their 30 year history.
The Cosby High School football team has honored Weeks throughout the season by painting a “66” at the end zone as a tribute for the Eagle Hall of Famer.
Cosby (3-8) hosted the Hampton Bulldogs (8-1) on Friday night. Hampton entered Friday’s contest as winners of the past 11 meetings between Cosby.
The Eagles last win against the Bulldogs came back in 2008, when they beat Hampton 26-22.
Cosby was eager to hand the Bulldogs their second loss of the season, but it was evident early on that wasn’t meant to be.
In the first drive of the game, the Bulldogs struck first on a three yard carry from running back, Aidan Vines.
Vines rushed for three attempts for 15 yards and a score in the win.
Cosby opened up their playbook to start the game on a few run-pass option plays which could not help it move the ball downfield.
Both Hunter Workman and Justin Stewart had time at quarterback in the contest, throwing a combined 20 yards and three completions for Cosby in the loss.
The Bulldogs defense held the Eagles to a handful of rushing yards throughout the first quarter.
Conor Jones connected with receiver Dylan Trivett on a 36 yard touchdown pass to extend Hampton’s lead over the Eagles.
Jones finished the night with seven completions on nine attempts through the air for 125 yards and a pair of scores. Jones also rushed three times for 43 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the blowout win.
The banged up Eagles still showed fight throughout the game.
Senior Logan Holt and junior Dominic Cowles both led the Eagles’ defense with four tackles, while Workman fell behind them with two tackles and two pass breakups.
Holt also had one reception for 19 yards in the defeat.
The Eagles found themselves trailing at the half, 39-0. Coach Kevin Hall also praised his seniors leadership in the locker room at the half.
“I pulled the seniors to the side in the locker room at the half and I said it’s your choice, you all want to play I’ll play you, if you want a breather I’ll give you one. But they all showed toughness and played every snap in the second half.” Hall said.
Hampton kicked off the second half to Cosby and Workman had been close to breaking off a kickoff return all season.
He finally broke an 89 yard kickoff return in his final game at Virgil Ball Stadium.
Cowles fielded the ball deep inside of the 15 yard line and pitched it to Workman and let him go to work.
The Eagles went on a four game scoreless streak before their touchdown last week against Jellico and they added six to the board to eliminate any chance of a shut out.
Hampton’s Dylan Trivett found the end zone late in the fourth quarter to put the final nail in the coffin against Cosby on a 20 yard run.
Trivett also had two receptions for 47 yards and a receiving touchdown and two rushing attempts for 37 yards and the game sealing touchdown for Hampton in the win.
The Eagles seniors put up one last fight in front of their home crowd but couldn’t get the job finished as the Bulldogs came out victorious to lock up a home game in next week’s opening round of the playoffs.
Cosby, on the other hand, will be on the road to take on Region 2-2A champ Meigs County in the first round of the playoffs next Friday.
It will be Hall’s second playoff appearance since taking the head coaching job in 2011.
“We’re going to play another team similar to Hampton, Meigs County is a tough ball team.” Hall said.
