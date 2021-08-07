It’s not often the coach of the team you just defeated can be one of the most important pieces to your chance of playing at the next level.
That wound up being a key part of Zac Cortez’s recruitment, though.
As the summer wound down, and more importantly the offseason for colleges across the nation, Cortez officially signed the necessary documents to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level with Johnson University.
Johnson University is a private, Christian institution that competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) in Knoxville, Tenn. The baseball program is led by Ryan Bruce, who just wrapped up his second season with the team this past spring.
Cortez becomes the seventh player out of the Cocke County baseball program to sign a letter of intent to play college baseball in the last four years. His signature makes him the eighth to earn a spot on a roster in that same time span.
