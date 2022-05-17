COSBY—The 2022 season came to a close for the Lady Eagles Monday afternoon in the TSSAA Class 1A Regional Semifinals. Cosby welcomed in the North Greene Lady Huskies with hopes of securing a spot in the Regional Finals and extending their season by at least two games. Things didn’t go the Lady Eagles’ way from the opening pitch, leading them to the 5-0 loss.
It was the second time the two teams squared off this season with North Greene taking the regular season matchup 7-4. The Lady Huskies struck early posting three runs in the top of the first inning. Cosby’s hot bats cooled at the worst possible time after they had put up some impressive run totals all season long.
North Greene took advantage of miscues in the field, which flustered Cosby’s defense that had been relatively error free the back half of the season.
Cosby head coach Mike Bryant said his team’s nerves were on display before the game started. He hoped they would subside but were compounded due to the mistakes.
“I think we started out a little nervous but we did settle down some after the first inning,” he said. “I tried to get them loose before the game and felt like they were. Once one bad thing happens it snowballs into two or three. They may have had one earned run but that was about it. This was not typical of the way we’ve been playing and it came back to get us tonight.”
North Greene pitching kept the Lady Eagles off balance throughout the game leading to poor pitch selection. Attempting to force the issue only led to more strikeouts for Cosby.
When they did seem to be making headway, bad decisions on the base paths would shorten innings to make things easier for the Lady Huskies. Bryant placed much of the blame on himself for the loss, a point he stressed to the team in his final speech of the season.
“We couldn't string things together on a couple plays and when mistakes hit, they hit hard. That’s kind of what happened to us tonight. I told them they didn’t need to place any blame on themselves and this was one me. I didn't have them prepared and told them we saw how hard we needed to work to get here and how much harder we need to work next year.”
A pair of seniors laced up their cleats for the last time on Monday in what is always a bittersweet moment for an athlete. Cosby will move forward without Olivia Hicks and Harlee Taylor. Hicks has been the linchpin for the Lady Eagles most of the season holding down second base while hitting in the heart of the order.
Bryant thanked his seniors for giving their teammates something to strive for this season and for being an example for future leaders.
“I told our seniors thank you for what they brought. The intensity, the work ethic and the effort they’ve put in has been amazing. You can’t say enough about Olivia because she has been the team leader all year long. When we needed a hit it seemed like she was always there. She really protected Shylee (Weeks) and Reese (Michaels) because they can’t just pitch around her. I am so proud of the leadership she has provided all year.”
Cosby finished the season with a 17-9 overall record and reclaimed their spot atop 1A District 2. The year was full of bright moments after a somewhat bumpy start to the season.
The Lady Eagles would find themselves in an early 0-1 hole in the district but battled back to claim a share of the regular season title. A strong group of young talent remains to build upon next season, with more on the way coming from an impressive eighth grade class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.