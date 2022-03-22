Blake Burke sent a three-run blast over the scoreboard in right field in the first inning to kick off an impressive offensive showing for No. 1/5 Tennessee, who defeated Butler, 13-3, Tuesday night in front of 4,494 fans at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Volunteers earned their 20th win of the young season and are one of just two teams nationally to reach the 20-win mark so far this year, along with Virginia.
Tennessee (20-1, 3-0 SEC) scored in every inning except for two in the rout. Nine different players scored a run, while Burke and Cortland Lawson each tallied three RBIs.
Nine different pitchers toed the rubber for UT, the most to take the hill in a game this year. Camden Sewell got the win, improving his record to 3-1. Wyatt Evans impressed late, entering in the ninth and striking out the side.
