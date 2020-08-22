NEWPORT—The anticipation for the 2020 Cocke County football season is officially over.
After finishing the 2019 campaign 1-9 overall, head coach Scotty Dykes looked to start the new season with a win. That wait will continue another week, though.
The Fighting Cocks hosted the Cougars of Campbell County to open the season on Friday night, looking for redemption after a heartbreaking 14-0 loss to the Cougars last year at Campbell County. Instead they were turned away with a 29-3 defeat at home.
“I feel like we had some great individual performances collectively,” Dykes said. “On defense, I thought our players flew around the field and left some plays on the field that I thought we should’ve had, but we played well enough that we could have won the game.”
The Big Red defense held their own on the first defensive possession of the game by forcing a three and out, giving their offense a first look at the field for the 2020 season.
The defense held up for most of the game, keeping Cocke County within two scores of the lead through the third quarter. However, offensive inefficiency finally caught up to the Fighting Cocks, allowing Campbell County to add two more touchdowns late to pull away for the 26-point victory.
The Cougars started to find their rhythm marching down the field to find the scoreboard on a thirteen yard pass from Hunter White to CJ Allen, to make the score 7-0 midway through the first quarter.
Both teams battled back and forth throughout the first quarter, but the Fighting Cocks could not break the goose egg on the scoreboard.
Jesus Campos opened up the second quarter drilling a 42-yard field goal to give the Big Red their first points of the evening. As the rain started falling at a slight drizzle, the intensity picked up with both teams relying more on the ground game.
Senior defensive back Jesse Sauceman nearly picked off a Cougar pass midway through the second quarter, which would’ve saved another Campbell County score from going up on the board. At the point of the near interception, the Fighting Cocks needed every break they could catch.
Cocke County’s defense picked up a stop on fourth down to force a turnover on downs, but turned the ball back over just a few plays later to give the Cougars a fresh set of downs with favorable field position.
With four minutes left in the first half the Cougars capitalized off of the turnover and found the end zone through the air. Cougars quarterback Hunter White fired a pass to Mason Shanks to pull ahead over Cocke County 13-3.
White threw a total of 222 yards with 3 touchdown passes in the Cougars’ victory.
Cocke County’s offensive struggles continued into the second half. Despite great field position off the second-half kickoff, the offense stalled out once more.
The inability to move the ball, coupled with a pair of turnovers near their own goal line were the final straw for the Big Red. Both turnovers led to scores for the Cougars, as they took a 22-3 lead over Cocke County into the final quarter.
Cocke County finished the night with just 44 yards of offense, nearly mirroring the performance it had at Campbell County a year ago. It also committed four turnovers, making it more difficult to comeback from the deficit it faced most of the night.
“I feel like we saw some great stuff that we could build on.” Dykes said. “We have to eliminate all the negative errors to be a great football team.”
Cocke County found a little serge of confidence midway in the 4th quarter but were ultimately shut down by Campbell County’s defense.
The Cougars added a score in the fourth to make it a 26-point game and seal the victory to open the season.
Cocke County will hope to bounce back next week when it hosts Northview Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Larry Williams Stadium. The Fighting Cocks topped Northview in a lopsided affair for its lone win of the season in 2019, and will look to replicate that performance to get the 2020 season back on track, next week.
