KNOXVILLE — Coming into Cocke County’s matchup against Region 2-5A foe Knox West, the Fighting Cocks (2-7, 0-4) had already been dealt a number of key losses.
Head coach Scotty Dykes confirmed this week that Baylor Baxter, Oren Hazelwood, Raeshon Palmer, Ethan Hall and Jase Carter would be unavailable for the contest after they were injured against Morristown East.
Compound those absences with the fact that the CCHS buses were late to Knoxville, and Cocke County was left scrambling before kickoff against the top team in the state.
Things only regressed in the first 12 minutes. Rebels quarterback Carson Jessie hit Syxx Hoard for a 23-yard touchdown pass on the second play from scrimmage, West snagged three first-quarter interceptions — two of which were returned for touchdowns — and the Rebels rolled to a 50-0 lead midway through the first half.
West (8-0, 4-0) kept the pedal down all night long, cruising to a 64-0 win at Bill Wilson Field in Knoxville.
“Absolutely everything we could do or couldn’t do in that first quarter,” said Dykes. “You can’t score that many points in a quarter without us helping.
“I feel like we didn’t want to come out and compete outside of a select few kids. We talked about that at halftime. That’s just an intimidation factor. All I can accredit that to.”
Initial onslaught
As mentioned, West did the majority of its damage in the first 12 minutes of action.
Following Jessie’s strike to Hoard for the first score of the night, Cayden Latham snagged a tipped pass for the Rebels’ first interception.
Two plays later, Brayden Latham strolled untouched into the end zone for a 13-0 lead after CCHS came through with a blocked PAT.
Soon enough, though, the Rebels exacted revenge for the deflection.
On Cocke County’s second possession, wide receiver Brazen Stewart took the snaps under center. He was sacked twice close to the goal-line before West blocked Anthony Steinbacher’s punt for a safety and a 15-0 lead.
Jessie found Ja’qurrius Wrenn for a 37-yard gain on the ensuing possession, then Silas Cole plowed into the end zone for a 22-0 lead after the PAT.
A Brock Hatcher pick-six swelled the West lead to 29-0. Marshun Bowers sprinted for a 36-0 advantage, and backup quarterback John Carlevato tore 60 yards down the sideline to put West ahead 43-0.
Ryan Scott came through with the Rebels’ third interception of the quarter, rumbling into the end zone for a 50-0 lead that held through the end of the period.
Carlevato notched another score in the second quarter, this time finding RJ Brooks to accrue a 57-0 lead at the half.
Cocke County finished the first half with -18 yards of total offense, -29 on the ground, while West amassed 232 offensive yards in the first 24 minutes.
CCHS did emerge with one note of positivity though the first half, as Holden Woods recovered a West fumble to regain possession for the Fighting Cocks.
Lakkin France also grabbed a third-quarter interception to give CCHS another shot from the West 44-yard-line.
Devin Jamison looked to have an 80-yard touchdown run that would have extended the Rebels’ lead late in the fourth quarter, but it was called back for a penalty.
Anterrius McCalister took the touchdown instead. He ran the same length on the next play for a 64-0 lead with 2:31 left.
“They’re a very good team,” Dykes said of West. “They have all the skill guys you could want, and their younger guys were making plays up and down the field. I don’t think they’re 50 points in a quarter better than us, but they’re good.”
Multiple QBs, options on offense
With Baxter and Hazelwood sidelined, Cocke County offensive coordinator Casey Ragan was forced to cobble together an alternative form of attack against a front that Dykes called “spectacular.”
Along with backup quarterback Ethan Fine, Stewart and Lakkin France took snaps under center for Cocke County on Friday.
“I think they did fine,” said Dykes. “I’ll have to look at the film to evaluate further.”
Coming back stronger
Dykes said he thinks everyone will be back for Cocke County’s final game, which is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff on October 28th for Senior Night against Sevier County.
“It means a lot to the seniors,” he said. “I’m talking to them on the sidelines, and they said they want it. I hope they display the leadership needed to pull the younger guys along and get them to play hard the last game. I don’t have any doubt about that.
“We’ve got two weeks to prepare, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
