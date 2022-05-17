The 2022 season came to a close for the Lady Eagles Monday afternoon in the TSSAA Class 1A Regional Semifinals. Cosby welcomed in the North Greene Lady Huskies with hopes of securing a spot in the Regional Finals and extending their season by at least two games. Things didn’t go the Lady Eagles’ way from the opening pitch, leading them to the 5-0 loss.

It was the second time the two teams squared off this season with North Greene taking the regular season matchup 7-4. The Lady Huskies struck early posting three runs in the top of the first inning. Cosby’s hot bats cooled at the worst possible time after they had put up some impressive run totals all season long.

North Greene took advantage of miscues in the field, which flustered Cosby’s defense that had been relatively error free the back half of the season. Cosby finished the season with a 17-9 overall record and reclaimed their spot atop 1A District 2. 

