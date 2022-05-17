Cosby catcher Shylee Weeks swings at a pitch up in the zone during an at bat in the sixth inning. The Lady Eagles were held scoreless by the Lady Huskies Monday afternoon, ending their postseason run in the Regional Semifinal.
The Lady Eagles honored their senior leaders during one of the final home games of the regular season. Olivia Hicks and Harlee Taylor helped Cosby reclaim the district title in a season where the team would eclipse the 15 win mark. From left to right are Jr Jenkins, Hicks, Taylor and head coach Mike Bryant.
Cosby head coach Mike Bryant, center, gathered his team in left field for one final speech Monday afternoon following their loss to the Lady Huskies of North Greene.
One last speech
Weeks swings
Cosby center fielder Kaymen Moss fires the ball back into the infield following a hit by the Lady Huskies in the second inning. Cosby would go on to fall to North Greene 5-0 in the Regional Semifinal.
Moss firing
The 2022 season came to a close for the Lady Eagles Monday afternoon in the TSSAA Class 1A Regional Semifinals. Cosby welcomed in the North Greene Lady Huskies with hopes of securing a spot in the Regional Finals and extending their season by at least two games. Things didn’t go the Lady Eagles’ way from the opening pitch, leading them to the 5-0 loss.
It was the second time the two teams squared off this season with North Greene taking the regular season matchup 7-4. The Lady Huskies struck early posting three runs in the top of the first inning. Cosby’s hot bats cooled at the worst possible time after they had put up some impressive run totals all season long.
North Greene took advantage of miscues in the field, which flustered Cosby’s defense that had been relatively error free the back half of the season. Cosby finished the season with a 17-9 overall record and reclaimed their spot atop 1A District 2.
