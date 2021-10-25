Soccer is alive and well in Cocke County.
Using the influence of both high school programs, this year the Cocke County Recreation Department and its director, Scottie Thornton, helped form the first ever middle school soccer program in the county.
The decision was a collaboration by Cocke County and Cosby high school athletic directors, A.C. Willis and Will Lewis, as well as high school soccer coaches, Tim Moss and Mikayla Gregg-Metzdorf, in an effort to boost development of student athletes in the county on the verge of going on to play at the high school level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.