NEWPORT—It’s been a week to remember for the Cocke County boys’ golf team.
After coming within a stroke of the season’s first victory on Monday, they recorded win No. 1 of the 2021 season in dominating fashion. At their home course, at that.
CCHS won with a team score of 150, topping Grainger, Northview Academy and Sevier County. Grainger had the next best score with a 190.
Kaden Shropshire and Iverson Poe followed their 1-2 finish on Monday with another on Thursday. Shropshire picked up his second medalist round of the year with a 35 (-1), followed by Poe with an even par 36.
Poe birdied three times on the day, including his first and last holes. He and Shropshire both birdied to start the round.
“That’s back-to-back even par rounds for Iverson,” CCHS coach Jarrett Ramsey said. “Kaden had another solid under-par round. Proud of the way both of them have started the year.”
While Shropshire and Poe have made headlines with their play to start the year, particularly in the second week of the season, the team’s elevated play as a whole is what has Ramsey excited about the prospects of the season.
Thursday was not only a strong home opener, but a strong round overall for all five members of the Fighting Cocks. The average for the entire team came out to 38.8, with three golfers shooting under 40 for the day.
“It’s really fun to play at our home course. It’s even more fun when our guys get out there and go low,” Ramsey said.
The highest round for Cocke County was Gage Bowman’s 44, which still was a better round than anyone from Grainger’s group.
Ethan Rowland’s progression throughout the season has played a large role in the team’s successes early in the season. He’s improved by two strokes each round since the start of the year, which culminated in a round of 38 on Thursday, the fourth best score of anyone on the day.
“Ethan has continued to shed strokes off his rounds,” Ramsey said. “From a 44, down to a 38 today. That’s what it’s all about. He’s playing really well right now and has stepped up big this season.”
Rowland birdied twice on Thursday, including his final hole to put him one stroke away from making it a 1-2-3 day for the Fighting Cocks on the hilly links of the Smoky Mountain Country Club.
In Cocke County’s way of taking the top three rounds was Sevier County’s Tyler Guilliams. He finished one-over-par with a 37. He was the lone member of the Smoky Bears to make the trip to SMCC.
“Kid is a class act and a great golfer,” Ramsey said. “Shot a 37 today on a course he rarely sees. It’s fun to play against guys like that. Tyler is really going to be a big pice in a college program next year. Whatever school jumps on him won’t regret it.”
CCHS got back to full strength in Thursday’s outing, as Brycen Hartsell — who’d been unavailable in the team’s last two matches — made his return. He fired off a round of 41 to round out the team’s day that culminated in the first win of the year.
Cocke County returns to action on Monday with a trip to the Sevierville Country Club, where it’ll look to make it back-to-back victories. The team is back at its home course on Thursday for a tri-match against Jefferson County and Cherokee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.