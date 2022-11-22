Vols 1

No. 9 Tennessee is looking to close the regular season on a strong note this Saturday night against Vanderbilt in Nashville. 

 Jake Nichols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – With one game remaining in the regular season, the ninth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers recalibrated and regrouped Monday morning inside Anderson Training Center and are looking to finish off the 2022 season strong on the road Saturday night at Vanderbilt.

Tennessee is on the hunt for its 10th victory of the season, which would be the first 10-win regular season since 2003 and first 10-win season overall since 2007. This weekend's test grows in stature with every week as Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) is riding a two-game win streak after defeating Kentucky on the road two weeks ago, 24-21, then downing Florida, 31-24, last Saturday at home. It will take focus and a fresh attitude following Saturday's defeat for the Vols to finish the year the right way.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.