KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – With one game remaining in the regular season, the ninth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers recalibrated and regrouped Monday morning inside Anderson Training Center and are looking to finish off the 2022 season strong on the road Saturday night at Vanderbilt.
Tennessee is on the hunt for its 10th victory of the season, which would be the first 10-win regular season since 2003 and first 10-win season overall since 2007. This weekend's test grows in stature with every week as Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) is riding a two-game win streak after defeating Kentucky on the road two weeks ago, 24-21, then downing Florida, 31-24, last Saturday at home. It will take focus and a fresh attitude following Saturday's defeat for the Vols to finish the year the right way.
"You have to cut it clean and you have to flush it," head coach Josh Heupel said at the podium Monday afternoon. "That shows in your energy in the building, it shows in your approach in the meeting room, it shows with the energy and competitiveness that you have out on the practice field. Looking back a week ago, I told the team today, too, I liked a lot of what we did during the course of the week. The mindset and approach at the end of the week is going to be important in this one too."
Inside the building, the members of the team feel no carryover going into the week of prep. Aaron Beasley and Omari Thomas both conveyed the motivation for this team to continue to achieve and continue to perform at a high level, even through adversity.
"I feel like we're going to get back to work, starting tomorrow with our Tuesday practice," Beasley, a senior linebacker said. "I feel like we just go lean on each other. We have to be there for each other and go back to work. We have to hone in on the details and just go back to work."
"We know that we still have the chance to play for a New Year's Six bowl," the junior defensive lineman Thomas said. "That's a big thing for this program. I don't really know when the last time was that we played for a New Year's Six bowl."
With much at stake and much still left to achieve, the Volunteers return to Haslam Field tomorrow morning as preparation for Vanderbilt continues. Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 26, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.