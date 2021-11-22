The Tennessee Titans’ six-game winning streak is over. The resilience, determination and fight shown through that stretch keeps them a contender even after a sloppy loss.
The Titans (8-3) have lots to clean up after a season-high five turnovers, four off interceptions by Ryan Tannehill, in a 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans.
They’ll still have to prove they can beat a team the Titans are favored against, with two of their three losses to teams with a combined one win at the time they played. But this is a banged-up and battered team that has used an NFL-high 82 players, desperately in need of a bye that remains a week away.
And now the Titans are preparing to visit the surging New England Patriots (7-4) on Sunday.
