The gym at Cocke County High School was purple from wall to wall recently as fans came out to honor a very special young lady. The purple out game was held to recognize and support Madylyn Bible, who is currently battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Fans, coaches and members of the Lady Red basketball team donned purple as a means of showing solidarity between the community and Madylyn as she continues her fight.
A.C. Willis, Director of Athletics at CCHS, greeted the crowd midway through the Lady Red’s game against Cherokee. He reminded those in attendance that Cocke County is a community that rallies around its citizens and shows support no matter what an individual may be facing.
A video was shown that highlighted Madylyn’s athletic ability, especially her skills on the basketball court. The montage featured clips of game footage and practice, as well as Madylyn’s time participating in camps hosted by CCHS.
