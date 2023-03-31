ROGERSVILLE — A fly ball soared toward the left-center gap on Thursday afternoon, yet another blast from a Cherokee bat finding its way into the outfield.
This time the ball dropped between two racing Cosby outfielders, and pitcher Peyton Raines lifted his hands in frustration.
It was a moment of visual annoyance on an afternoon that featured several such plays — and several collective sighs from the Eagles’ dugout — in Cosby’s 17-1 loss to Cherokee.
Near the end of the game, those sighs had dwindled to little more than an occasional peep.
The only sound came from the Cherokee press box, as Shaggy’s “Boombastic” bled into the dugout and sent reverberating beats off walls shrouded in silence.
Finally, as the game was called due to run rule in the middle of the third inning, coach Travis Sane accepted snacks from a parent and handed them off before the junior varsity game.
Then, he took a deep breath and began to analyze what he had just seen — 17 runs on 12 hits with 14 RBI for the Chiefs, and three hits with one run, several defensive lapses and a couple missed opportunities for Cosby in its sixth straight loss to open the season.
“We’re just turning one error into four and five at a time,” he said. “We’ve got to be able to change it, learn from our mistakes, fix it and go from there. We’ve got to come together and play fundamental baseball.”
Does anything have to change in practice to reach that point?
“Practice is not the big issue,” said Sane. “It’s when we get to games. When we’re in practice, it seems fine. When we come to games, we just panic and start making careless mistakes.”
In total, Sane said those mistakes amounted to 12 would-be outs that Cosby could have had.
Instead, the Chiefs turned them into a three-run homer from Gage Adkins, a grand slam from Aidan Webb and a tough day for Raines, who gave up 17 runs on 11 hits in as many errors in 1.2 innings of work.
Cosby’s three hits were a positive point, as was the situation the Eagles found themselves in early: down 5-1 after Danny Shelton belted a sacrifice fly to score Cyler Davis, with loaded bases offering a chance to close the gap.
Instead a strikeout ended the inning, and the Chiefs tacked on 12 runs in the second frame.
“When we watch three of the exact same pitches go by and we’re not doing anything, we’ve got a problem,” said Sane.
But he added that the problems lately have not just been in the lack of offense or defensive lapses — they are in the different mindsets that the Eagles bring each game.
“They’re not mentally getting prepared for the games,” said Sane. “I need them to take a step back and really focus when it gets close to game time.
“We’ve got to regroup on that and come together as a team. I feel like we’re off on that, and that falls back on me. I’ve got to boost these kids up more than what I’m doing.”
To that end, Sane has tried to remind his players of what they have done well.
And he is trying to hold them to a certain standard — one that has not been the normal expectation for the Eagles’ program.
It may not take hold instantaneously, but Sane is confident in the end goal.
“I don’t think, in past years, that coaches have expected what me and Coach Shelton do,” he said. “The players are not used to it. But Levi and Ward wanted me to take this position, and I’m going to try my best to build a winning program and make things be different for Cosby baseball.”
