NEWPORT—It’s been a long, trying offseason, but week one of the TSSAA high school football season has finally arrived.
With the first week on tap, the Cocke County Fighting Cocks open the season at home on Friday night against Campbell County (KICKOFF: 7:30 P.M., RADIO: 97.9 FM / 1270 AM WLIK).
“Everybody’s super excited about this week,” Cocke County coach Scotty Dykes said. “We’ve been waiting on this week for quite some time. At times, didn’t know if we’d get here, but it’s week one and we’re itching to go.”
Cocke County and Campbell County opened the year in week one last year, as well. In a weather-impacted outing, the Cougars mustered a pair of scores through the air to pull out a 14-0 victory over the Fighting Cocks.
The Big Red’s undoing was its limited production on offense, as they were held to just 94 total yards of offense, and only moved the chains four times in the 2019 opener.
“Our goal is to be consistent,” Dykes said. “That was the one area we struggled in all year, last year. Especially on offense. We’ve got to have our run game and pass game compliment and feed off of each other.”
Defense was a bright spot for Cocke County in last year’s outing against the Cougars. While the defense still allowed 226 yards through the air, it still limited Campbell County to just 14 points, and gave the Big Red offense an opportunity to stay in the game despite their struggles throughout the night.
“We’ve had plenty of time to break film down, that’s for sure,” Dykes said. “Even re-watching last year’s tape, we liked the gameplan we had defensively. We’ve tried to add to that, and our kids have picked up on it pretty well. We only gave up 14 points to them last year, but we’d like to make that even less this time.”
Dykes’ first year back with his alma mater, and first year serving as a program’s head coach didn’t go as well as he’d have liked. The Fighting Cocks limped home to a 1-9 finish on the season, as the program went through a learning curve between coaches and players adjusting to each other and the new systems Dykes’ staff brought in.
“As a staff, I think we’ve grown a lot over the last year,” Dykes said. “I think everyone has gotten to know and understand the expectations we have. That will help as the year goes along.”
With the 2020 offseason being different from others, both teams will have similar challenges to face as they coaches continue to learn about their teams through the early weeks of the season.
“With no scrimmages, there’s a lot of unknown out there,” Dykes said. “We don’t really know what to expect out of our guys, but everyone’s in the same boat we are. This offseason has been like no other that I’ve ever experienced.
“There’s going to be a lot of obstacles to overcome, but Campbell County is facing the same thing. Whoever overcomes those obstacles the best, I think, is going to win on Friday.”
With live competition limited over the offseason this year, compared to years past, the early portion of the season could provide some ugly football for teams throughout the state.
For Cocke County, turnovers were a major problem a year ago. The Fighting Cocks had 28 turnovers a year ago, which has been a proponent the program has feverishly worked on to correct coming into 2020. That begins with Friday night.
“We know we’re going to make mistakes on Friday,” Dykes said. “With no live scrimmages like we’d usual have by this point in the year, it’s inevitable. The key for us will be limiting those mistakes, and how we overcome the ones we make. We’ve got to be as prepared mentally as we are physically.”
No scrimmages means no new intel on teams heading into their week one matchups around the state, this week.
Many teams rely on film to help them prepare on a week-to-week basis. While both Cocke County and Campbell County still have plenty of film to look at from last season, neither will have much of an idea on what to expect from the other from a personnel perspective heading into Friday night’s opener.
“Film study has been more focused on schemes for this week,” Dykes said. “We know they won’t return everyone they had from last year, but their system will remain mostly the same. (Justin) Price has had his system in place for several years over there, so, for the most part, we have an idea on what we’re going to get out of them.”
For Cocke County, Dykes is hopeful that the lack of film teams could normal gain from scrimmages over the preseason will be a benefit for his program, as they’ve made changes to adjust to some of the moving pieces they’ll have on each side of the ball.
“We’re hoping that limited film can be an advantage on our end,” Dykes said. “We’ve tweaked some things, particularly on offense over the offseason. Hopefully we can catch them by surprise a little bit and it’ll take them a little longer to adjust to what we’re doing.”
One unknown Campbell County will have to adjust for on the fly is who the Fighting Cocks trot out at quarterback to run the offense.
Going into the offseason it seemed returning senior Keaston Jackson would be the starting quarterback coming into the fall. However, is status as starter is still in question heading into Friday night.
Baylor Baxter has emerged as a candidate to replace recent graduate Tyler Venerable. A sophomore, Baxter holds many of the same skills that Venerable provided for the offense a year ago, which has allowed him to emerge as a potential starter for the offense’s most pivotal position.
“The starting quarterback spot is still up for grabs,” Dykes said. “I’m not ready to name a starter, just yet. We’ll hope to have that better sorted as the week goes along. We’ve still got guys competing hard for the starting spot, but I still wouldn’t rule out playing two quarterbacks to start the year.”
Regardless of who gets the nod, Friday night will mark the third different starter at quarterback the program has opened the season with in the last three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.