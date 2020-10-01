COSBY—Moving past the midway point of the season, the Cosby High Eagles are hoping brighter days lie ahead.
After dealing with injuries throughout the roster the last two weeks, the Eagles are looking to get back as close to full health as possible as they get set to take on Region 1-2A rival South Greene on Friday at Virgil Ball Stadium (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: WLIK.net).
Cosby (1-4, 1-1 Region 1-2A) got back a significant piece of its roster last week with the return of senior Caleb Lawson. However, working with a limited Doyne Calina and sidelined William Fowler continued to leave it at a detriment in week six against West Greene.
“We’re hoping to get Fowler back this week, and hope Calina will be closer to 100 percent,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “Injuries up front on offense has forced us to move a lot of pieces around. That’s limited us on offense.”
The Eagles have scored just eight points in their last three games, and have been shut out in their last two outings. It’s an the team is continually working on as it’s dealt with a revolving door of injuries and guys being out over the last three weeks.
“Our issues start with the makeshift job we’ve had to do up front,” Hall said. “We’ve moved a guard to center, and put a freshman that’s never played guard in his place. We’ve still had our moments when we move the ball well, but still find ways to set ourselves back. We have to clean up those mistakes.”
On Friday, Cosby had a number of possessions start in plus territory due to defensive takeaways, but couldn’t capitalize and turn West Greene’s mistakes into points.
Cosby’s defense has forced nine turnovers through five games in 2020, including three that came against West Greene on Friday.
“Defense definitely kept us in the game on Friday,” Hall said. “We have to do a better job of taking advantage of those opportunities. I don’t have the quick answer to fix our issues. We still had some good play calls in those spots, but then something crazy gets us that puts us off schedule.”
This week won’t get any easier for Cosby’s offense, as it gets set to take on a South Greene (6-0, 1-0 Region 1-2A) team that’s only allowed two opponents to break more than 20 points this season.
Although the Rebels are physical up front, Cosby has a size advantage with its offensive line. Winning at the point of attack will be imperative for the Eagles’ success this week.
“We better play big up front,” Hall said. “They’re a physical bunch. So if we don’t play well up front we may be in for a long night.”
Working out those issues will be paramount to the Eagles’ success in the back half of their schedule.
Through five games the Eagles are averaging just 9.2 points and 142.2 yards per game, this season. Senior quarterback Hunter Workman is still the team’s leading rusher with 234 yards and two scores on the ground, but Hall is still looking for ways to expand the offense and increase its production.
“I think if we ever have a Friday without rain that our short passing game can be very good,” Hall said. “We’ve got to find something to take some pressure off of Hunter in the run game.”
Defensively, the Eagles will take on one of its biggest challenges to date against a South Greene offense that has multiple weapons it can use in a multitude of ways.
The Rebels’ offense starts with quarterback Luke Myers. A dual-threat quarterback, Myers’ ability to extend plays and churn out big runs has the program sitting comfortably at 6-0 just past the midway point of the season.
Last week against Chuckey-Doak, Myers compiled 298 yards of offense on his own, with 122 yards coming on the ground.
“It’s important we keep him contained in the pocket,” Hall said. “An outside-in pass rush and keeping him contained on the edge when they run the option will be key to slowing them down, offensively.”
Even with a coach in his first year as head coach with the program, the Rebels’ offense has hummed along just fine in 2020.
In their six wins, they’ve averaged over 35 points per game, and have only been held to less than 28 points just once this season — a 10-7 win over Cocke County on Sept. 3.
“(Shawn) Jones has been over there for many years,” Hall said. “He’s been a head coach already, and not too long ago. Great coach that knows his kids and how to get the most out of them.”
