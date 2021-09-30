The Cosby High Eagles boys’ basketball program will have new leadership for the 2021-22 campaign.
Eagles’ head coach Kurt Brooks resigned from the program. The move comes a little over a month before the season tips off in November.
With Brooks stepping down, longtime Cosby assistant and current coach of the Lady Eagles, Cody Lowe, has been named the interim coach of the boys’ program.
“At the end of last week Kurt Brooks resigned as head coach of the Cosby High School boy’s basketball program,” Cosby Director of Athletics Will Lewis said. “Given the timing of the departure with preseason workouts getting underway, and practice beginning at the start of November, we have chosen to name Cody Lowe the interim head coach.”
