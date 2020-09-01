GATLINBURG—The annual Smoky Mountain Cup holds a special place in the heart of the Cosby Lady Eagles high school soccer program.
The team has competed in the annual event held at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg, Tenn. the last four years, now. Each of those four years they’ve brought home a banner to celebrate their triumph at the event.
This year was no different, as victories over Loudon and Sevier County lifted the Lady Eagles to another divisional win in the Smoky Mountain Cup. Cosby topped Loudon 5-0 on Saturday, and finished the weekend with a 3-1 victory over Sevier County on Sunday.
The weekend was special for many reasons.
For one, Cosby continued its dominance at the event. Over the last four years the Lady Eagles have achieved a 9-1-1 record at the tournament, with their only loss coming to a Class AAA Hertiage team in 2017. Cosby still bounced back from the loss to win its final two games of the weekend to claim its division that year.
The victories over the weekend also lift the Lady Eagles to a 4-0 start for just the second time since the program’s inception in 2007, and includes a pair of clean sheets to start the year.
Perhaps what commemorated another successful outing in Gatlinburg best, though, was the performance of seniors Leia Groat and Leah Murray.
The duo have been starters at forward since their freshmen season in 2017, and have racked up goals and assists in a flurry since first taking the pitch in Lady Eagle uniforms.
All of that work culminated into major milestones over the weekend, as Murray notched her 100th career goal, and Groat joined the 50/50 club with goals and assists for her career on Saturday.
Arguably two of the best to ever come through the program in its short history, both Murray and Groat have helped set a high benchmark for generations of Lady Eagles to come through the school’s soccer program over the next several years.
After a Tuesday trip to Claiborne, the Lady Eagles return to the pitch on Thursday, as they’ll continue their road stint at Cumberland Gap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.