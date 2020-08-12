DANDRIDGE—Coming into his third year as the Cocke County High School’s golf coach, Jarrett Ramsey has put emphasis on growth and development in order to get the program back to a competitive state.
Monday was another step in the right direction of that mission, even though the day culminated in a loss to a district rival.
The Jefferson County Patriots and Lady Patriots swept Monday’s match on their home course at Patriot Hills Golf Club. The Patriots won with a final tally of 145, and the Lady Patriots won with a team round of 92.
“Jefferson County has a great program,” Ramsey said. “They always have great talent, but we were able to hang with them and shoot some solid rounds today. Hopefully this will allow us to string together some strong performances.”
Jefferson County’s Blaise Donahue posted the boys’ medalist round after shooting a two-under par 34. Madison Cline had the girls’ medalist round with a round of 37.
Freshman Kaden Shropshire led the Fighting Cocks with a round of 39. He finished tied for third overall among Jefferson County and Carter players in Monday’s nine-hole match. He finished the day with one of the team’s two birdies.
“He’s a freshman, but he doesn’t play like one,” Ramsey said. “He’s confident, which is what you have to have, and he’s fun to watch. By his standards today wasn’t a good round for him, and that tells me a lot about the direction we’re heading in.”
Ivy Poe, Ethan Roland and Bryce Hartsell each added to Cocke County’s team score of 165. Poe fired a round of 41, and had the team’s second birdie of the day.
Roland finished with a round of 42, and Hartsell capped his day with a round of 43.
The boys’ program has improved each year under Ramsey’s leadership. Monday’s outing was another showcase of the progress the team has made, and the outlook for the future continues to look bright with so much contribution from underclassmen.
“Last year the hope was for four rounds just somewhere in the 40’s,” Ramsey said. “This year it looks like we’re guaranteed to have one or two in the 30’s, and have two more still shoot low 40’s. We’ve done nothing but improve, and it’s important for these guys to understand that moving forward.”
Monday’s match marked the beginning of the season for Cocke County’s girls’ team.
The Lady Red didn’t compete at the Morristown Invitational, and didn’t have competition in the program’s scheduled opener at home last week against Carter.
Gracie Mathis had the low round for the Lady Red with a 59, while Kiersten Burchette followed with a round of 60, giving them a team round of 119.
“I’m glad they got to get back out here,” Ramsey said. “They love being able to play this game. Gracie and Kiersten are two good friends, so getting to go out together and finally shoot a round for the year I know was good for them. They enjoy being out here and have a good time playing together.”
Cocke County will be back at the Smoky Mountain Country Club on Thursday when it hosts Morristown East, South-Doyle and Greeneville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.