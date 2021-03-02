NEWPORT—Three more teams have punched their tickets to Friday’s semifinals of the Cocke County Elementary Basketball Tournament.
While Parrottsville had to hold off a streaky Grassy Fork Ravens group in the night’s first contest, both the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens and Northwest Patriots cruised in their quarterfinal matchups to get to Friday’s semifinal round.
Semifinal matchups will be fully set after the last of quarterfinal games play out on Thursday. Top seeds, the Bridgeport Rockets and Parrottsville Lady Parrotts, will be in action for the first time all tourney. A pair of 3 vs. 6 seed matchups occupy Thursday’s slate, as well, as the Lady Rockets of Bridgeport will take on Cosby, and the Edgemont Panthers will battle Smoky Mountain.
Thursday’s slate tips off at 5 p.m.
No. 4 PARROTTSVILLE 41, No. 5 GRASSY FORK 35 (BOYS’ QUARTERFINAL)
The rematch of last year’s title game didn’t disappoint. Both the Grassy Fork Ravens and Parrottsville Parrotts put on a show in a game that went down to the final seconds on Tuesday.
In the end, the Parrotts were able to fend off the defending champs in a 41-35 showcase, sending them to Friday night’s semifinal round.
Logan Hommel led Parrottsville in scoring with 14 points. Donovan Ramsey joined him in double figures with 12.
Grassy Fork touted a pair of scorers that reached double figures, as well. Cooper Davis finished with a game-high 15 points, and C.J. Vance had 11 to finish the night.
Both teams exchanged baskets on each of their first two possessions, but back-to-back 3-point field goals gave Parrottsville a 6-5 lead in the opening minute.
Grassy Fork came back with an 8-0 run, though, taking a 13-6 lead with 1:34 left in the first.
Hommel, who already had a three in the opening minute, buried his second three of the evening to snap the Ravens’ early run. Grassy Fork scored the next four points to lead by eight in the final minute, but Ramsey’s runner in the lane at the buzzer made it a 17-11 Grassy Fork lead at the end of the first.
As hot of a start as both teams got off to, that trend didn’t initially carry into the second quarter.
Grassy Fork snapped a two-minute scoreless spurt for both teams with a Cruz Coggins layup in transition. Parrottsville answered with Hommel’s third 3-point field goal of the night.
Shortly after, Alex Fine sunk a deep two from the corner to make it a three-point, 19-16 Grassy Fork lead as the first half neared two minutes remaining.
Parrottsville put together a 7-0 run to get within one in the final minute, but a Vance three pushed the Ravens’ lead back to four. The Parrotts closed the half on another quick spurt, scoring the final seven points of the half, unanswered, to take a 25-22 lead into the locker room.
The Parrotts extended their lead to as large as eight in the third. Grassy Fork scored the final five points of the period to make it a three-point game again before going into the fourth.
Spencer Moore buried a three from the top of the key in the final minute of the frame, cutting Parrottsville’s lead in half to 33-30 as the age aged into the final six minutes of play.
In the game-deciding quarter, both teams went scoreless for nearly the first three minutes of the fourth.
Parrottsville hit an outlet pass for a quick two to Daniel Price, breaking the scoring drought of both teams and extending its lead to a two-possession game with 3:15 remaining.
After a pair of free-throws, the Parrotts led by seven, 37-30, with 2:58 left to play. Grassy Fork fired back in a hurry, though. Trevor LaRue found Coggins under the basket for a quick score. After forcing a turnover, Moore hit Davis on the right wing for a three to immediately cut Parrottsville’s lead to two, 37-35, with 1:54 remaining.
Ramsey sunk a pair of free-throws to again make it a two-possession game going into the final minute. Parrottsville put the game on ice with a basket after finding Price open underneath the basket for an easy bucket once more, taking a six-point lead with 31 seconds remaining, and held on for the win in the end.
PARROTTSVILLE (41): Logan Hommel 14, Donovan Ramsey 12, Alex Fine 6, Daniel Price 6, Ethan Nease 3.
GRASSY FORK (35): Cooper Davis 15, C.J. Vance 11, Cruz Coggins 4, Spencer Moore 3, Trevor LaRue 2.
No. 2 GRASSY FORK 49, No. 7 SMOKY MOUNTAIN 9 (GIRLS’ QUARTERFINAL)
Not taking any chances of an upset, the Grassy Fork Lady Ravens dominated from start-to-finish in their Tuesday night quarterfinal matchup against the Smoky Mountain Lady Bears.
Scoring the first 33 points of the game, the Lady Ravens seized control early with their full-court press defense to claim a 49-9 victory to move on to Friday night’s semifinal round.
Shylee Shelton led the Lady Ravens in scoring with a game-high 16 points. Chloe Hance joined her in double figures with 13.
Grassy Fork got off to an exceptional start, scoring the first 31 points of the game to lead 31-0 at the end of the opening period.
Hance had the first points of the game, and scored four of the Lady Ravens’ first six points of the contest.
By the 3:45 mark in the first Grassy Fork led 10-0, but didn’t slow up from there. Full-court defensive pressure allowed it to continue to force turnovers and pile on the points, as the second-seeded Lady Ravens took no chances against a Smoky Mountain team that had won twice in the regular season.
The Lady Ravens cycled through their bench in the second, as both teams went scoreless through the first four minutes of the frame. Alexis McGaha broke the scoring drought with a basket in the paint.
Smoky Mountain got on the board in the final seconds of the half, as Kylie Forrester broke away for an easy layup after a turnover. Grassy Fork continued to lead 33-2 at the break, though.
Grassy Fork went back to work on extending its lead, going on a 12-2 run over the first five minutes of the third.
Smoky Mountain’s Kassie Davis had the Lady Bear’s lone points of the frame. She scored from the field first and capped the period with a pair of makes from the charity stripe.
Hance and Kyla Moore combined for 12 of Grassy Fork’s 14 points in the third. With a shot at the buzzer, the Lady Ravens led 47-6 going into the fourth.
Abigail Stokely had the first basket of the fourth, pushing Grassy Fork’s lead to 43 in the first minute of the final period.
Smoky Mountain scored the final three points of the night, but Grassy Fork remained victorious with a 40-point win to move on to Friday’s semifinals.
GRASSY FORK (49): Shylee Shelton 16, Chole Hance 13, Kyla Moore 8, Alexis McGaha 6, Madison Miller 4, Abigail Stokely 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (9): Kassie Davis 4, Kylie Forrester 3, Sophia Summerlin 2.
No. 2 NORTHWEST 61, No. 7 COSBY 11 (BOYS’ QUARTERFINAL)
The Northwest Patriots closed out Tuesday night’s action with a dominating 61-11 victory over the Cosby Eagles.
While the Patriots suffered through foul trouble to start, a lofty second-quarter run paved the way for their trip to Friday’s semifinals.
Leo Campos-Nuci led a trio of scorers in double figures for the Patriots with a game-high 21 points. David Carver finished with 16, and Benito Torres added 14 more to Northwest’s scoring effort.
Defensive pressure from baseline to baseline allowed Northwest to get out to an early advantage. The Patriots put the first four points on the board, both off turnovers, and outscored Cosby 8-2 through the first three minutes of the contest.
Campos-Nuci had half of Northwest’s early scoring output, and finished the first with a team-high seven points
Canyin Gray put Cosby on the board with a basket in the paint. Ethan Cardwell followed with an and-1 bucket late in the first, but the Patriots still led 13-4 at the end of the first quarter.
The Patriots opened it up in the second, as they quickly built a large lead to take in to the half.
Carver had the first basket of the second for Northwest, pushing its lead beyond double digits. Cardwell answered on the ensuing possession, but the Patriots had the next six points to take a 21-6 lead with 4:04 left in the first half.
Carver had eight points in the frame, including a pair of 3-point field goals. Campos-Nuci had a team-leading eight points in the second. He, along with Carver and Torres, combined for 35 points at the half.
Northwest continued to push the tempo, pulling in defensive boards and immediately looking to run. The Patriots kept a constant presence underneath the rim, getting the bulk of their points in the paint.
Scoring 25 of the final 26 points of the second, Northwest took a 40-7 lead into the half.
The Patriots backed out of their full-court press in the second half, but kept up the tempo and intensity out of their half-court defensive sets.
Northwest had all eight points scored in the third, taking a 48-7 lead into the fourth.
Cosby snapped its quarter-long scoreless drought with a pair of buckets early in the fourth. Northwest stayed hot on the offensive end through the final buzzer, though, as it closed out the win by 50 to advance to Friday’s semifinals.
NORTHWEST (61): Leo Campos-Nuci 21, David Carver 16, Benito Torres14, Jackie Barnette 5, Cornelio Campos-Nuci 5.
COSBY (11): Ethan Cardwell 4, Parker Weeks 4, Canyin Gray 2, Drake Woodson 1.
