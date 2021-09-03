GREENEVILLE—The Cocke County cross country team competed in its second event of the season on Thursday.
Running the Holston Home course in Greeneville for the annual Terry Hull Classic, the girls’ team finished third, led by a fourth-place effort by dual-sport athlete Jenna Pittman.
Pittman clocked in with a time of 23 minutes and 14 seconds. Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery took the top spot in Thursday’s meet with a time of 21 minutes and two seconds.
Chelsea Kelley followed Pittman’s effort for CCHS with a time of 29 minutes, 11 seconds. Emily Pineiro clocked in at 31 minutes, 59 seconds. Alyssa Shelton and Elaina Lewis rounded out the field for the Lady Red.
Ethyn Council of Volunteer High School took the victory in the boys’ event. Noah Caughran led Cocke County with a time of 22 minutes and 10 seconds in the 5,000-meter event.
Jamarlon Gaston was close behind with a time of 22 minutes, 36 seconds. Morgan Pittman posted a time of 23 minutes, 53 seconds, and Jose Barrientos finished with a time of 25 minutes, 30 seconds.
Cocke County is back in action on Tuesday at the Panther Creek All Comers event at Panther Creek State Park in Morristown, Tenn.
