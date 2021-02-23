COSBY—The last time the Cosby Lady Eagles lost a district game was when now Class AA power Northview Academy was still a single-A school.
Fast-forward to Monday night, and Cosby has dominated every team in the league to go on an historic 55-game win streak — including postseason games — in the district.
That streak, of course, continued with a 45-36 win over Greenback, culminating in the program’s fourth consecutive District 2-A title on Monday night.
Although a 55-0 standing is a staggering record against league competition, Monday night’s victory certainly didn’t come easy for Cosby (18-7).
Greenback (17-9) has given the program the most fits over the last four years, which seems obvious as the two have played for the District 2-A title in each of the last four years.
“Greenback was always one of those teams that pushed us to be better in the district. We’ve had some fun games and we’ve had the better of them since I took over.” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “Greenback’s coaches do a really great job. She’s been coaching for at least 25 years and I respect her greatly.”
With the Greenback Lady Cherokees moving to a new district next season, they would have loved nothing more than to snap Cosby’s win streak and ride off with the league title in hand.
The Lady Eagles had none of it, though. Despite a sluggish start and a first-half scare, Cosby again claimed its spot as the best in the district for a fourth-straight season.
Cosby has been accustomed to finishing off league opponents in the first half for most of the season, but Greenback didn’t come to The Hill to get embarrassed. The Lady Cherokees came looking for an upset.
Despite winning the turnover battle, 7-5, over Greenback, Cosby found itself in a hole early. The Lady Cherokees rode an 8-0 run to an early 12-9 lead to end the first quarter.
“We missed too much in the first half.” Lowe said. “I believe we settled early on in the half. We were off way too much on the threes. I told the girls to put the ball on the ground and get to the rack and make their defense work.”
Leia Groat and Bralyn McGaha both wreaked havoc on the defensive end in the first quarter, stealing the ball a combined four times. Groat and McGaha had two steals each in the first quarter of play, respectively.
As the second quarter started, Greenback continued to find the open shot and capitalized.
Madison Graves banked in a tough three to giver Greenback a 15-9 lead early in the second quarter. Graves also led the Lady Cherokees in scoring with 10 points.
The offensive woes didn’t stop there for Cosby. As a team it only hit on one 3-pointer in the first half.
Cosby went two minutes without scoring a basket. Groat snapped that drought with a three, inching the Lady Eagles within one point of the lead, 17-16.
Groat poured in 12 points on the night with three steals in their win against the Lady Cherokees.
After a slow start on Monday night, McGaha netted four of her game-high 19 points to help the Lady Eagles gain the lead before the half, 22-21.
With a one point lead coming out of the half the Cosby faithful made their presence felt, helping Cosby feed off their energy and extend the lead in the second half.
“This place comes to life.” Cody Lowe said. “It’s almost like a breathing, living creature. When you go on a 8-0 run or a 10-0 run. This place absolutely comes to life. I’ve been apart of it since 1999 and these girls are fun to watch.”
“The fans get behind the girls, that makes them play hard and try to make it hectic on you on defense. It’s really fun to watch. Lowe added.
Graves would give the Lady Cherokees the lead early in the third quarter but the frame ultimately belonged to Cosby.
After McGaha connected on a three, fellow senior Gracie Myers came up with a turnover that led to a score, putting Cosby up by three.
Myers also added four points and two steals in the win at home in the District 2-A championship game on Monday night.
After Cosby jumped out to a 31-24 lead, Greenback clawed its way back into the game.
Greenback pulled within five after a few baskets by Graves and Mikah Morris, 35-30. Morris finished the game with seven points on the night
The Lady Cherokees got within three points of the lead, but as the Cosby crowd began to ring the ears of every spectator in the building, the Lady Eagles would go on an 8-4 run to close out the quarter and win their fourth consecutive District 2-A Championship.
“We faced some adversity early. Lauren (Ford) had some bad breaks and got into foul trouble.” Lowe said. “I thought Tessa McGaha and Ali Smith kept us afloat. They came in and gave us some energy when things could’ve went south for us.
“Winning the district is huge for us to get a region semifinal game for Cosby.” Lowe added. “It’s nice to get the Cosby faithful a region semifinal. We have the best fans in East Tennessee.”
