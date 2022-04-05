COSBY—The Eagles were looking to get off the schneid Monday afternoon as the Washburn Pirates paid a visit to The Hill. Five innings and thirteen runs later, the prolonged losing streak would continue for the boys in blue.
Double-digit errors in the game spoiled the pitching performance by Cosby’s starter, Dillon Huff. Huff tossed five innings while giving up eight hits and only two earned runs in the contest. The 13-1 loss moved Cosby to 1-8 on the year and 1-2 in district play.
The lone run of the game for the Eagles came in the bottom half of the fourth inning. Brad Warden, Cosby’s first baseman, was hit by a pitch to get the inning started. He would steal second to be in scoring position for center fielder, Ivy Poe. Poe blasted a ball into the outfield to plate Warden and take his place on second. The inning would end with Poe stranded at second and the Eagles still facing a large deficit. Cosby would go quietly in the bottom of the fifth to bring the game to a close.
Cosby head coach Justin Hite said his young team has to clean up the errors if they hope to bring their losing streak to an end.
“I just got through telling them you cannot make 10 errors and win a baseball game. I don’t care if it’s 10U baseball or if it’s Major League, you just can’t do it,” Hite said. “I told the guys I’ll take the blame for it, but we’ve got to get better and keep working. At this point we’ve hit a slide, and we’ve got to get where we need to be by district tournament time. We’ve got to be ready to play for May. It’s just really disappointing because I thought this was a great opportunity for us today.”
There are limited opportunities to make hay within the conference with just four total teams. Cosby split with Hancock County in their first district games of the season. With just three conference games remaining, Cosby has only a few chances left to grab the reins and take control of their own destiny.
“We have to go back to playing against the baseball, not the opponent,” Hite said. “If we go take care of business tomorrow at Washburn then we’ve split with two of the teams and then you can still control your destiny somewhat. At the end of the day it’s about making plays and having the proper mindset. We’ve got to find a way to make the routine play.”
The roller coaster ride of the 2022 season has seen more lows than highs given the Eagles’ record. Hite said he is looking for a leader or group of leaders to step up and take control over the second half of the season.
“Baseball is not a game where you can have roller coaster emotions. Honestly, we’re at a very low point on the roller coaster. I need some guys that can step up and draw a line in the sand and say this is enough.
“Knowing the makeup of the guys I’ve got, we’re capable of that. It’s going to take the right leader stepping up and saying enough is enough. We’re relatively healthy and have plenty of arms. We have the potential to make a run, but we have to stop digging holes.”
The Eagles face a tough road stretch over the next week and a half with games against North Greene, Fulton and Lakeway Christian Academy. Their final conference home game of the season will be held on Monday, April 18 at 5 p.m.
Three of the last five games of the regular season will be held on The Hill against South Greene, Concord Christian and Unaka. The Eagles’ season will close with trips to University School in Johnson City and University High School in Nashville.
