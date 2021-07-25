Three Tennessee Volunteers have garnered 2021 preseason All-Southeastern Conference recognition as selected by the media at SEC Media Days, the league office announced Friday.
Senior offensive lineman Cade Mays earned first-team honors. Senior punter Paxton Brooks was a second-team recipient, while senior defensive back Alontae Taylor was chosen to the third team.
Tennessee opens its 125th season of football on Sept. 2 against Bowling Green at 8 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium. The Vols begin their first preseason camp under new head coach Josh Heupel on Aug. 4.
