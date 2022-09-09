NEWPORT — Last week, Heather Williams noted her team’s lack of fundamentals.
So, this week in practice, the CCHS volleyball coach went back to square one.
“We have only been working fundamentals in practice,” she said. “Passing, setting hitting. It’s showing out here. They’re doing a better job playing as a team.”
The effect was obvious, as Cocke County avenged its August 23rd loss to district foe Jefferson County by beating the Patriots in five sets on Thursday night.
The Pats took the first set 25-18, then CCHS took the second and third sets 25-22.
On the cusp of victory, the Lady Red allowed JCHS to roar back and take the fourth set 25-18 before slamming the door in a 15-14 thriller to clinch the win.
Abigail Erby led the way with a whopping 23 assists, while Paige Niethammer notched 17 kills and six dumps.
Shayna Williams notched 11 assists of her own, and Abby Niethammer rounded out the majority of the Lady Red’s offense with 17 assists.
When asked about the win, Williams grinned.
“Amazing, especially against Jeff County in a district match,” she said. “I felt like we were ready to go play. Every time we used our strengths at the front row, we would score.”
Now, the Lady Red will gear up for a rematch against Cosby as tournament play creeps closer.
And, at this point, Williams isn’t just witnessing fundamental improvements — she’s also seeing a bit of the fire she still sought last week.
“They’re getting there,” she said. “It’s getting closer to tournament time, and I feel like they’re about to kick it into gear.”
