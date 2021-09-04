NEWPORT—Offensive firepower and a crucial stop at the goal line.
The Cocke County Fighting Cocks broke out all the theatrics to get their first win of 2021.
After giving up the tying score early in the fourth quarter, Cocke County rallied, and found a little luck, to down the Heritage Mountaineers for a 29-27 victory on Friday night.
“I’m so proud of the kids and the coaching staff. They’ve put in a ton of work and deserve this win,” CCHS head coach Scotty Dykes said. “They never gave up and stuck with it through those first two weeks. Obviously this is the best game we’ve played this year.”
Tied at 21 with under five minutes to play, Baylor Baxter found a wide open Brazen Stewart for his third and most important passing touchdown of the night. Baxter then found a little fortune with wide open field to run after a botched snap on the extra-point attempt, giving Cocke County (1-2, 1-0 Region 2-5A) a 29-21 lead with 4:25 remaining.
“Better to be lucky than good,” Dykes said. “That (two-point conversion) obviously wasn’t a planned play but we still executed. On the touchdown, Brazen made an incredible play.
Heritage went back to the ground, where it rushed for 262 yards the entire night. A 66-yard drive ended with Cayleb O’Conner’s third rushing touchdown of the night from five yards out, but needed a two-point conversion to draw even.
The Fighting Cocks’ defense stood stiff on the attempt, getting the stop that led to a crucial victory.
“We talked about the two-point conversion as the drive went along,” Dykes said. “We knew that would be the difference in the game. We actually made an adjustment for the play before but didn’t get lined up right. We got lined up right on the two-point conversion and got the stop.”
Baxter had a strong night in his return from a week one injury. The completed 7-of-16 passes for 204 yards and three scores. He also ran for 15 yards and a score.
“Baylor has come a long way and matured so much as a quarterback,” Dykes said. “We like what we’ve got but we have to continue getting better.”
Stewart and Lakkin France were Baxter’s top targets, yardage wise. France had 68 yards and a score, while Stewart had 61 yards and a score. Landon Lane had the most receptions, bringing in three grabs for 52 yards.
Roman Stewart led CCHS in rushing with 38 yards, but was most crucial on the defensive end. He finished second on the team in total tackles with 12. Richard Roemer was in on the most tackles with 14.
Heritage got on the board first with a 16-play drive that spanned 82 yards. It included a pair of third-down conversions and ended with a fourth-and-goal situation from nine yards out. Kyle Headrick took a wide-receiver reverse and fired a pass to the opposite side of the field to find a wide open Kamron Moats for the touchdown.
Cocke County went three-and-out on its first drive, but benefitted from a fourth down stop as Heritage attempted a botched fake punt. The Fighting Cocks took over at the Mountaineers’ 31 yard line.
After a pair of Roman Stewart wildcat runs pushed the ball down to the goal line, where Baxter punched in the score.
The Fighting Cocks stole a pivotal score before the half. Stuck in a 7-7 stalemate, rather than milk the clock in the final 36 seconds Dykes opted to put the ball in the air.
That decision paid off. Baxter first found Landon Lane for a 33-yard gain to get to the Heritage 29 yard line. He then found Oren Hazelwood over the middle for a 29-yard touchdown strike to take a 14-7 lead into the half.
“We felt like we had enough time to try something,” Dykes said. “Baylor hit Landon on a big play to set us up, then he hit Oren on a seam route. We talked about being able to hit those on the sideline. I know Oren was super excited for his first touchdown.”
Cocke County compounded its strong end to the half by striking quickly to start the second half. On the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Baxter took a double-reverse and found a wide open Lakkin France for a 68-yard score to make it a 21-7 lead for the Fighting Cocks.
“We were actually close to running that before the half, but knowing we got the ball to start the half I wanted to save it,” Dykes said. “We got that score to end the first half, and went to the locker room already decided we were going to go trick play to start the second half.”
Heritage came back with a strong drive on the ground that took less than three minutes to get back within a single score. Cayleb O’Conner took it in from eight yards out to cap a six-play, 58-yard drive.
After trading possessions the Fighting Cocks began piecing together a drive late in the third quarter that ate up some clock and pushed into Heritage territory. That drive ended with a fumble near midfield, though.
Heritage cashed in on Cocke County’s misfortune, going 54 yards down the field and tying the game on O’Conner’s second touchdown run of the night with 8:03 left to play.
O’Conner finished the night with 95 yards rushing and three scores on the ground. Daniel Foxx served as the Mountaineers’ leading rusher with 140 yards on 17 carries.
Cocke County nearly went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, but a pass interference penalty extended the drive. The Fighting Cocks made good on the extra life, as Baxter found Brazen Stewart on a 69-yard touchdown strike for his third passing touchdown of the night.
Baxter then carried in a two-point conversion on a botched extra-point snap, giving CCHS a 29-21 lead with 4:25 remaining.
Heritage took over at its own 34 to start its next possession. The Mountaineers went back to the ground, marching 66 yards before O’Conner punched it into the end zone for his third rushing touchdown of the night. Heritage was unsuccessful on the tying two-point conversion, and Cocke County recovered the ensuing onside kick to hold off the comeback attempt and get the victory.
Cocke County wraps up its three-game home stand next week by welcoming in the Seymour Eagles. The Fighting Cocks will look to make it two wins in a row with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Larry Williams Stadium.
