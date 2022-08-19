COSBY — Considering their field houses are so close together, the similarities between Cosby football and Cosby girls’ soccer could be considered ironic.
Both teams have a year of experience with half the team having not played the sport before last season. Both teams are gunning for the first district championship in each program’s history. Both teams are using several players from the school’s basketball program.
Soccer coach Tim Moss — who enters his second season at the helm after years as a volunteer assistant and time spent with the AYSO program — even uses football analogies to help players understand schemes and movements better.
“And you can quickly see the results,” he said.
There is, however, one difference between the programs: games per week.
Cosby football had one matchup listed for this weekend — the season opener at home against Sunbright.
Cosby girls’ soccer, from Thursday night into Sunday afternoon, will play four matches — each one tough considering the difference in student population and feeder programs for other schools.
“Those schools have a lot more students than us,” summarized Moss. “Plus they have the lineage of feeder programs.“
Moss added that the Lady Eagles are “starting to get” a feeder program with the middle school team established by former Cosby coach James Groat, with whom Moss worked as a volunteer.
Still, that development does not change the difficulty of these matchups.
And the Lady Eagles are having quite the opening weekend. On Thursday they faced Morristown West in a 4-3 loss, with Ali Smith netting two goals, Kricket Murray slicing one, and Chesnee Rollins and Kate Raines swatting seven and 12 saves, respectively, through the match.
From here the Lady Eagles will only look to improve. They faced Bourbon County (KY) on Friday, Cumberland Gap on Saturday morning and will take on Corbin County on Sunday morning.
“It was my deliberate intent to play tough and challenging schools early to make us better as a team and to make them better as individuals,” said Moss, who added that he wants the girls to become a “little bit better, a little bit smarter, and to learn something new” in each match.
From Moss’s reaction after the MoWest match, it’s safe to say each of those goals were accomplished.
“It was an awesome match,” said Moss. “I could not be more proud of my girls for giving a 3A school a run for their money, and this was our first game of the season.
“Our passing, communication, and team effort was spectacular.”
Those comments come in stark contrast to his description of the 2021 season — “frustrating” —
as the Lady Eagles finished approximately .500.
But, as shown in the first match of the season, he has plenty of reason to believe Cosby can turn that record around in a hurry this year.
The Lady Eagles are led by three seniors — Smith, Allie Sheldon and Kaymen Moss — who lead not only on the field, but in the classroom.
“They are setting the standard for what a senior leader should be,” Moss said, adding that Smith specifically has moved from defense to midfield — where “she’s doing great,” he said.
Moreover, faces both new and familiar are “energetic and eager to learn,” with a playing style that Moss said is based in “quick passing, speed and tenacious defense.”
They will certainly look to use that this season.
After Cosby faces Cumberland Gap and the two teams from Kentucky in the Rocky Top Tournament, the Lady Eagles will take on Sevier County on Tuesday.
From there the march only continues, as Cosby will play teams like Claiborne County, Pigeon Forge and Alcoa en route to what the Lady Eagles hope to be an aforementioned district title.
What gives Moss the confidence that Cosby can get there?
Experience and team camraderie, along with the expectation of following a Cosby soccer tradition: winning.
“We might always get the recognition, but we have that sense of pride,” said Moss. “They want to win and know it’s a part of the Cosby tradition.
“I have all the confidence in the world in these girls. Whatever they set their mind to, they will accomplish.“
