Holden 1

With his grandmother and CCHS coaches around him, Cocke County defensive end Holden Woods signed to play football at Howard Prep next season. After that, Woods hopes to transfer to a Division I school.

Holden 1

 Jake Nichols, NPT sports editor

NEWPORT — On Thursday afternoon, Cocke County senior defensive end Holden Woods signed to play football next year for the Howard Huskies — a preparatory program in Cleveland, Ohio.

As he signed, Woods was flanked by his grandmother.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.