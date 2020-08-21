COSBY—Last year was an abysmal one for the Cosby High School volleyball program.
The team had to go through a mid-season coaching change, and could only muster two victories in league play, both coming over the Tennessee School for the Deaf.
A lot has changed since 2019, though. And for once, 2020 has provided a bright spot.
The Lady Eagles picked up their first win of the 2020 season on the court Thursday evening, putting together a clean sweep over District 2-A rival Jellico with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-15) triumph on the road.
Leading Cosby in the victory were the Barnes’ twins, Lexie and Chesnie Barnes.
Chesnie Barnes led the team both in aces and in kills in the victory. She had eight aces in 17 serves, and was efficient around the net with seven kills in just 10 attempts. Chesnie Barnes also atoned for a team-leading three blocks.
Lexie Barnes followed her sister with five kills and an ace, and led the team in assists with seven. As a team, Cosby finished the victory with 13 aces, 19 kills, 12 assists and four blocks. The Lady Eagles’ backline play was also solid in the victory, as they had 17 digs throughout the three-set match.
The last time Cosby and Jellico met, it was Jellico that picked up the win in straight sets, eliminating Cosby from postseason contention in the district semifinals a year ago. Thursday’s reversal of fortunes was just the latest in the long turnaround the program has undergone over the offseason.
Patrick McLaughlin was tabbed to take over the program in the middle of the season last year. With a new mindset, the team still struggled to produce victories, but began to get its footing and started to compete after succumbing to losses in clean sweeps through the first four matches of the season.
Results in just the first week of the season show just how far the program has come from last season already, as McLaughlin is determined to build another strong program on The Hill.
Cosby will be at the Showdown on the Mountain Tournament held at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg, Tenn. over the weekend. The Lady Eagles will remain on the road with a trip to Knox Catholic on Monday.
