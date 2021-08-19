The Cocke County Lady Red soccer team opened the season on Thursday with a victory over district rival Northview Academy.
Scoring a goal apiece in the first and second half, CCHS shut out the Lady Cougars in a 2-0 victory.
Mia Budinahaija and Karlie Souder had both goals for the Lady Red. Budinahaija scored in the 35th minute, and Souder scored in the 55th minute to put the game away.
Cocke County returns to the pitch on Thursday, Aug. 26, as it’ll host West Greene for a 6 p.m. opening kick.
