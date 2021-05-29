ROCKVALE—Morgan Blazer had already cemented her legacy as one of the best athletes to ever grace Cocke County High School.
On Thursday, she added to an already impressive list of achievements with her second All-State honor.
Blazer finished eighth in the 1,600 meter run — her first event of the day — earning her an All-State recognition for track & field.
In October she had already competed in the TSSAA Division 1 Large School Cross Country State Championship, where she finished 10th and earned an All-State medal.
“I feel extremely honored and blessed to have earned All-State in cross country and track,” Blazer said. “I am so glad that I was able to represent Cocke County at the state level, and it truly was an honor to run alongside some of the fastest girls in Tennessee.”
She rounded out her return trip to a state championship setting with a 10th-place finish in the 800 meter run, and a 12th-place finish in the 3,200 meter run.
Distance running has always been a knack for Blazer. Endurance isn’t much of an issue for the three-sport star. Her work in cross country and swimming — where she’s also competed in state championship competition — have done nothing but prepare her from some of the grueling runs she’s taken on all year.
Still, though, to be able to put together the performances she has, running a total of 5,600 meters across three events in the matter of just over an hour is no easy task.
“Contrary to other years, I ran the 800 this year, even though there was only one event in between it and the 3200,” Blazer said. “There were definitely times were my legs were heavy and fatigued from previous races, and I was constantly reminded about how running is just as much a mental sport as it is a physical one. My main focus for the time I had in between races was recovery.
“Getting fluids, shaking out any tight places, and just understanding what I think my body needed was integral to my performance in the next race. Running cross country in the fall and swimming in the winter helped build and maintain my endurance so that I could run high volumes at hard efforts.”
Blazer has never taken the easy route throughout her career, though.
Her sophomore year she was nearly taken out of competition for good after suffering an injury in cross country that would also leave her sidelined for the swimming and track seasons.
That injury still had an effect on her during her junior campaign, but she persevered and still managed to regain her footing in cross country.
With the track & field season cancelled in the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blazer returned for her senior season and made the absolute most out of the opportunity to compete in a CCHS uniform one last time.
Along with her second All-State honor, she closed the year as a four-time IMAC track & field champion with victories in the girls’ 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter runs, as well as anchored the girls 4x800 relay team to a victory at the annual district event.
Those wins also came after she dominated and won the conference’s cross country championship in the fall of 2020.
This year alone Blazer amassed 26 victories, and stood on a podium in all but her final two events at the state championship meet on Thursday.
She didn’t lose a single race she competed in until last week’s sectional meet, where she still earned two third-place finishes and a fourth-place finish.
“With all of the unusual circumstances of this year, I was just happy to be back on the track,” Blazer said. “My main goal for this season was to compete and have fun. So, I came into my meets without many expectations about my performance.”
All-in-all, it’s no secret she’ll go down as one of the most decorated athletes Cocke County has not only seen in the three sports she competed in, but as one of the best to ever don a CCHS uniform.
“Everything that’s happened this year is still very shocking to me, for that was never the goal,” Blazer said. “All I wanted was to try my best no matter what I was doing. I give all the glory to God because I could not have accomplished anything without his strength and guidance. I hope that my story will inspire future CCHS athletes to push themselves, give their best everyday, and never back down from competition.”
Add on the fact she a decorated scholar, as she earned the Roan Scholar award and was salutatorian in her class, there may never be another like Blazer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.