With the the University of Tennessee Volunteers set to take the stage at the annual SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Ala., first-year head coach Josh Heupel will be surrounded by senior representation as the season kick-off draws near.
Senior wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and senior defensive back Alontae Taylor will join coach Heupel to represent the Vols.
Tennessee’s trio will make the media rounds Tuesday, July 20 at The Wynfrey Hotel. ESPN and SEC Network will provide live coverage of the event, with Heupel set to make his Media Days debut on the main podium at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Jones and Taylor will also be making their first appearances at SEC Media Days, as all three Tennessee representatives are scheduled to visit with local, regional and national members of the media to preview the upcoming season.
