MAYNARDVILLE — Kevin Hall saw a lot of good things from his Cosby football team’s scrimmage against West Greene.
But he saw even better things in the second scrimmage of the preseason, as the Eagles traveled to Maynardville to take on Union County.
“We saw a lot of improvement on both sides of the ball in a week,” Hall observed. “From the West Greene scrimmage to this scrimmage, a lot of improvement on the execution side in knowing what we’re doing, but lots of improvement in our confidence.
“(West Greene) week wasn’t bad at all,” he said. “I felt like we competed well. But I feel like we made a lot of mistakes execution-wise and played slow because we were a little unsure of some things.”
By the time Cosby took the field in Maynardville, that hesitancy had evaporated.
“We played a lot faster, we executed a lot better on both sides of the football and saw more kids contributing (Friday) night too,” Hall noted. “We’re continuing to build depth, and it’s exciting.”
There is excitement in offensive and defensive execution, too — not to mention in the pure talent that is starting to shine for Cosby.
On the Eagles’ first score of the night (and the preseason), senior wide receiver Hayden Green went airborne to snag a pass from classmate Tyler Turner.
Not only did Green make the grab in mid-air with a defensive back draped across him — he then planted his feet, ducked as the defender’s legs swung over his head, and wriggled out of the player’s grasp before turning on the jets for a 30-yard sprint to the end zone.
“He does that so much we expect it now,” said Hall through text. “Still exciting but not shocking at all. If the ball is in the air, he gets it.
“They actually broke one up from him before that, and that was way more shocking.”
The Eagles also found success through other playmakers, as Nate Joyce helped Cosby move downfield before Devonte Wigfall hauled in a grab over the middle to set up a Turner keeper for another Cosby touchdown.
The Eagles’ line showed improvement from the first scrimmage as well, with Samuel Reece making multiple pancake blocks and Braden Boyd wreaking havoc on the UC offensive front.
“Braden Boyd just straight dominates,” said Hall. “Nobody’s moved him yet. West Greene could kind of contain him a little bit, but they couldn’t get him out of the way. He was a problem for Union county in the middle (Friday) night.”
So was the rest of the Cosby defense, as multiple veterans and one newcomer, Poe, impressed.
“Slate (Shropshire) had several tackles, Ivy Poe had a lot of tackles and helped us set the edge really well,” said Hall. “Shaydan O’Dell came up laying some good licks from corner.”
Altogether, the night was one of greater confidence and execution for Cosby, which will take on Cocke County this Friday in the second annual Gateway to the Smokies Football Jamboree at CCHS’ Larry Williams Stadium.
After that, the Eagles open their 2022 campaign against Sunbright on August 19th at 7:30 p.m.
