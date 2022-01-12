The Lady Rockets defended their home court Monday evening to claim a 38-10 victory over the visiting Lady Ravens of Grassy Fork. Bridgeport’s Ava Wheeler led all scorers in the game with 11 points.
The Lady Rockets posted 10 points in the opening quarter and limited Grassy Fork to just three over the first 6 minutes of play. They would add six more points in the second quarter to give themselves a 16-8 lead at the half.
Bridgeport ignited to open the third quarter of play. They would score 14 points in the period and limit the Lady Ravens to two points.
The Lady Rockets would add eight more points in the closing frame while holding the Lady Ravens scoreless in the final quarter.
