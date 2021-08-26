No one's been hotter on the links than the Cocke County High boys' golf team.
The group posted their fifth consecutive victory of the season on Thursday, this time at the River Island Golf Course in Kodak, Tenn. With a team score of 157, the Fighting Cocks topped host school Carter, who posted a 199 on the day.
"Super proud of the way our guys competed," CCHS coach Jarrett Ramsey said. "The course played tough for us. And weird. We played holes 1-5, then 15-18. Then a 30-minute weather delay in the middle of the round. We stuck it out and had a solid day, though."
Sophomore Kaden Shropshire posted the medalist round for the evening, his fifth of the season. He shot a 32 (-2) on the par 34 course. The sophomore has lived in red numbers for most of the season.
