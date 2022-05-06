The regular season came to a close for the Lady Eagles Thursday afternoon with one final home game against Seymour High School. It wasn’t quite the ending Cosby hoped for as they fell to Seymour’s Lady Eagles by a final of 10-3.
Seymour capitalized on two big innings to rack up a total that Cosby couldn’t overcome. Four in the first inning and another four in the sixth helped Seymour secure the victory and end Cosby’s eight game winning streak.
The Lady Eagles came into Thursday’s game riding high off a district doubleheader sweep of Jellico. The wins improved Cosby to 3-1 in the district and gave them a share of the regular season title with Washburn.
