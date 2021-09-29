The season’s winding down, but the opponents are getting stronger for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks.
CCHS hits the road again this week, traveling west to Knox County for the second time in three weeks to take on new regional opponent Knox Central.
This week the Fighting Cocks get a glimpse of one of the top programs in the state over recent years.
Knox Central holds back-to-back state titles from the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and has made the postseason in each of the last seven seasons. Last year was its worst playoff appearance since moving up to Class 5A, as it exited in the quarterfinals with a 21-14 loss to South-Doyle.
