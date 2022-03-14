No. 2 Tennessee plays host to Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the final non-conference matchup before starting SEC play this weekend.
The Vols are coming off a 5-0 week after a midweek sweep over James Madison and a series sweep against Rhode Island over the weekend. UT has won seven straight entering Tuesday's midweek clash with the Colonels.
The Vols begin conference play with a home series against South Carolina at Lindsey nelson Stadium. The series opener is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. Saturday's game will start at noon and Sunday's series finale will begin at 1 p.m.
