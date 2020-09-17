NEWPORT—It’s a whole new season beginning this week for the Cocke County High Fighting Cocks.
While the first four games will still show up on the overall record, what happens from this point forward will decide the program’s fate in its pursuit of a postseason berth.
On Friday, the Fighting Cocks (1-3) will host David Crockett (2-2) to open a six-game gauntlet of Region 1-5A action that will run through the rest of the season (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: 97.9 FM, 1270 AM WLIK).
“Our goal is to make the playoffs every season, and being competitive in the region is how you do that,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “Starting this week, it’s like a whole new season for us. This is the first opportunity we’ll get to stake our claim for a postseason bid.”
Cocke County is in a similar spot as it was a season ago. The program has won just one of its first four contests to start the season, and heads into league play on a two-game losing skid.
Last week, at Gatlinburg-Pittman, the Fighting Cocks sought a momentum boost to carry them into their region slate. Instead, though, they were left with more questions than answers on how to get the season turned around as they head into the most important portion of their 2020 schedule.
“We hope this week can be the start of a new beginning for us,” Dykes said. “We want to win every game, but these first four games have been used as more of a preseason, more or less. With no scrimmages before the season, we knew we’d be making adjustments as the year went on when we came into the season.”
Offensive production has been a struggle for the Big Red all year.
Even after a 41-point outing in week two, which saw the Fighting Cocks put up over 300 yards of offense, they still are averaging just 14.5 points per game and less than 170 yards of offense per outing.
Last week was the program’s biggest struggle to date. Cocke County entered the fourth quarter with just 55 yards of offense before finishing the game still below their average offensive yardage output in a 29-7 defeat at Galtinburg-Pittman.
“Our offensive struggles have continued to mount for us,” Dykes said. “We’ve got to start moving the chains, and do so consistently, in order to give our defense a chance to get some air.”
Turnovers became an issue, again, as well for Cocke County. The offense turned the ball over five times, four of which were fumbles. Friday night alone atoned for nearly half of the team’s giveaways it currently has through the first four games of the year.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to stop the turnovers,” Dykes said. “We’ve done some good things on offense, but still have to sure up some things and get back to limiting turnovers.”
This week won’t get easier for CCHS, as it’s set to take on a Pioneers’ defense that’s given up just one touchdown in their last two games.
After getting off to a shaky 0-2 start, David Crockett has bounced back with lopsided victories over Volunteer and Knox Webb, looking more and more like the same program the Fighting Cocks have had to endure the last four seasons.
“This week is a stiff challenge for us,” Dykes said. “They’ve got a few kids committed to some big schools, and have talent all around over there. We’ll have to be on our best game on both sides of the ball.”
Prince Kollie, a four-star prospect as rated by the 247 Sports Composite, will be a name for CCHS to recognize on both sides of the ball.
An outside linebacker commit to Notre Dame, Kollie contributes on both offense and defense, as he currently leads the team on both sides of the ball with his production.
“He’s a super athlete, and a great looking kid on film,” Dykes said. “We have to minimize his impact on the game. On offense we’ve got to identify and locate him, and make sure we’re getting 11 hats to the ball. Defensively we’ve got to work to keep him away from the ball.”
Through four games Kollie has rushed the ball for 537 yards and seven touchdowns, while leading the Pioneers with 35 tackles — four for a loss — on defense.
While it’ll be key to limit his production in all facets of the game, Kollie isn’t the only athlete the Pioneers have that CCHS will need to limit on Friday night.
David Crockett currently averages 320 yards of offense per game, over 200 of which have come on the ground.
Brenden Reid, a junior, is another name to know that will help carry the Pioneers’ ground game on offense. He has over 200 yards rushing and a pair of scores on the ground through four games.
“I expect them to get the ball into (Kollie and Reid’s) hands as much as possible,” Dykes said. “Those are two really good athletes that they use in the backfield a lot. They’ve played a huge role in their last two wins.”
Reid also has the ability to make plays with his arm, as he’s responsible for one of the team’s four passing touchdowns to this point in the season.
While the CCHS defense has been a bright spot for the team this season, Friday will be their stiffest challenge to date.
After giving up nearly 33 points per game a year ago, the Big Red defense is currently limiting opponents to just 19 points per game through their first four outings of the year.
“We’re playing great football on the defensive end,” Dykes said. “We’ve been ahead on defense from the beginning of the season. I’m proud of the effort they’ve made, this year. Now we need to help them out with our offensive performance.”
The unit has also improved in takeaways, as it’s forced nine turnovers to start the season, compared to the 11 it forced all of last season.
