The Newport/Cocke County Rapids summer swim team posted a second-place effort in Tuesday’s three-team swim meet at the Newport Community Center.
The Emerald Youth Foundation, based out of Knoxville, Tenn., won Tuesday’s meet with a team score of 278. The hometown Rapids finished with a score of 229. The Smokin’ Salmon club, also based out of Knoxville, finished third with a team score of 79.
Although it wasn’t a victory for the team, the Rapids posted 17 event wins throughout the day, and 30 additional podium finishes.
Seventeen members of the Rapids improved on times in Tuesday’s competition, which was their fourth of the season.
