The Northwest Patriots suffered a tough loss to the Parrottsville Parrotts Monday evening falling 53-29. A promising start to the game was upended as the Parrotts cranked up their defensive pressure early in the game. The first quarter was fast passed as both teams tried to establish early control on offense.
As the pressure ramped up on defense, the Patriots’ scoring opportunities went out the window. They struggled in the second quarter just as Parrottsville started to find its footing.
Within the blink of an eye Parrottsville has surged to a large lead thanks to the shooting of Devon Caldwell and Daniel Price. Northwest could only manage two points in the quarter and found themselves down 25-16 going into the half.
The third quarter was a repeat for Parrottsville as their relentless full court pressure led to multiple scoring opportunities. The Parrotts equaled their third quarter total in the fourth as they were able to let off the accelerator late in the game.
