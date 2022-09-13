Cocke County quarterback Baylor Baxter (1) looks to throw during the Fighting Cocks’ matchup against Jefferson County in Week 2 at JCHS. CCHS is gearing up for a pivotal region matchup this week, as the Fighting Cocks will host Knox Halls on Friday night in Newport.
NEWPORT — Scotty Dykes said it best on Monday: “It’s one we have to have. There’s no getting around it.”
Dykes was, of course, referring to this Friday’s Region 2-5A battle between Cocke County (2-2, 0-1) and Halls (0-4, 0-1) at Larry Williams Stadium.
Given its Week 3 loss at Heritage, Cocke County enters this week without a win in region play.
With four region games left on the schedule, CCHS has no choice but to win three of them if it wants to make the playoffs — a feat that has not been accomplished since Caleb Slover’s final season in 2018.
Last Friday’s win over Seymour does give a positive jolt for this week, as Dykes saw a type of attitude that he expects again on Friday night.
“I expect this team to come out and play hard,” he said. “After the resiliency they showed last week, I expect nothing less. Hopefully this game can get us to 1-1 in the region and have our playoff hopes still alive.”
To do that, CCHS will need to beat a Halls team that is coming off a 28-21 loss to Jefferson County.
Moreover, two of the Red Devils’ four losses have come by a touchdown or less — so Dykes is expecting a four-quarter fight.
“They’re big up front and physical, very well-coached,” he said, referring to first-year coach Brent Hughes. “They’ve been in every game, so we’ve got to be prepared for a battle.”
Dykes also noted that he has keyed in on Halls’ run game, which “scares (him)” and makes him lean more into Cocke County’s defense.
That side of the ball has played well, though, with Dykes noting on Friday that the defense has “done its job” through the first month of action.
The unit should improve even more with the full return of Donovan Ramsey, who played in the second half against Seymour and who should be “fully activated” this week, per Dykes.
He also mentioned that Baylor Baxter is improving steadily after leaving the Jefferson County game with a rib injury, while Holden Woods should be back as well after being hurt against the Eagles.
“We’ll probably be as healthy as we’ve been since the first game,” summarized Dykes.
The real question for this week lies with the CCHS offense, which has sputtered at points and has not established its running game as quickly as Dykes would prefer through the last two games.
“We just want to establish the line of scrimmage,” he said. “The run game has come along late in last two weeks, and we need to get it going in the first half.”
CCHS will need the same output from its passing game, run stopping, pass defense and special teams.
In total, Dykes offered a succinct statement about a matchup that will go a long way toward determining Cocke County’s playoff hopes: “We have to do whatever it takes to win this football game.”
